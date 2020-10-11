Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Business

Airbus ramps up deliveries in September

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

PARIS, Oct 10:  Airbus AIR.PA reached the highest number of monthly deliveries of passenger planes so far this year in September, but logged no new sales as crisis-hit airlines continue to bleed cash.
The European planemaker delivered 57 jets in September, up from 39 in August, bringing nine-month deliveries to 341, down 40per cent from the same period of 2019, company data showed on Friday.
The drop matches a 40per cent output fall triggered by the coronavirus crisis, with Airbus deciding last month to maintain the new rates unchanged. A significant number of jets were delivered from a parked backlog.
Airbus axed guidance at the outset of the pandemic but is internally targeting around 500 deliveries in 2020 and is three quarters of the way towards its goal, industry sources said.
It delivered a record annual total of 863 jets in 2019.
Jet markets are moribund due to the impact of the crisis on demand and airline balance sheets, although Boeing is seen chasing some deals to bolster its 737 MAX.
Boeing this week cut its long-term demand forecasts for the first time in more than ten years and warned of a challenging decade ahead.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China Golden Week holiday pumps up tourism
Malaysia Airlines to shut down if restructuring plan fails
Germany's BASF sees swing to multi-billion euro loss in 3Q
India flips to premium as jewellers bank on festive revival
Salesforce to add 5.48 lakh direct jobs in India
RBI keeps rates unchanged, sees FY21 GDP shrinking 9.5pc
Iran's rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels
Africa needs $1.2t of financing to beat C-19 hit: IMF


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft