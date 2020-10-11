Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Business

Latin America to bear worst impact from Covid-19: WB

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

WB's Regional (Latin America) Vice President Carlos Felipe Jaramillo.

WB's Regional (Latin America) Vice President Carlos Felipe Jaramillo.

WASHINGTON, Oct 10: Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer the worst economic and health impact from the coronavirus, the World Bank said Friday, forecasting a nearly 8.0 per cent drop in regional GDP.
"Our region is suffering the worst economic and health impacts of Covid-19 of anywhere in the world," according to Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, the Bank's regional vice president.
He said the findings in the report "calls for clarity on how to combat the pandemic and put the economies back on track for a swift recovery."
In its report, "The Cost of Staying Healthy" the Bank addresses the impact of the pandemic in a region with with high Covid-19 mortality and infection rates such as Brazil, Mexico and Peru.
"The number of deaths per million people is as high as in advanced economies, if not more, but the resources available to counter the shock are much more constrained," it said.
The bank forecasts a recovery with growth of 4.0 per cent in 2021.
The report forecasts a region-wide 7.9 per cent drop in GDP, a slightly more negative outlook for 2020 than its last assessment in June of a likely 7.2 per cent contraction.
Crisis-wracked Venezuela -- in acute recession for several years and with a government that at least 50 countries refuse to recognize -- is not taken into account in the figures.
The Covid-related economic crisis follows "several years of disappointing economic growth and limited progress on social indicators, and right after a wave of social unrest," the report said.
"The social damage is immense" the institution warned, adding that unemployment rates had soared across the region, "sometimes substantially."
Surveys conducted in 13 countries in the region showed that the share of households suffering a decline in income is higher than the share experiencing job losses, it said.
The findings suggest that "the impact of the crisis is not only severe but also potentially long-lasting."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China Golden Week holiday pumps up tourism
Malaysia Airlines to shut down if restructuring plan fails
Germany's BASF sees swing to multi-billion euro loss in 3Q
India flips to premium as jewellers bank on festive revival
Salesforce to add 5.48 lakh direct jobs in India
RBI keeps rates unchanged, sees FY21 GDP shrinking 9.5pc
Iran's rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels
Africa needs $1.2t of financing to beat C-19 hit: IMF


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft