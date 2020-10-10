Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD advances towards curbing inequality

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Bangladesh has ranked 113 on the Commitment to Reducing Inequality (CRII) Index 2020.
Oxfam and Development Finance International (DFI) released the third edition of the global report 'The Commitment to Reducing Inequality (CRI) Index 2020' on Thursday.
The new analysis has revealed that Bangladesh has achieved remarkable economic growth in the last decade 6 percent on average per annum.
However, the growth has accompanied with income inequality, Gini coefficient of income rose from 0.458 in 2010 to 0.482 in 2016.
The actual inequality picture may be worse as household surveys mostly fail to capture information from ultra-rich households.
The data of income share accrued to different quintiles and deciles reveal that in last three decades share of bottom quintile has decreased from 6.52 percent in the year 1991-92 to 5.12 percent in 2016 - a reduction of 1.4 percentage points.
While the share of top quintile saw increase of 5.47 percentage points from 44.96 percent to 50.43 percent. The ratio of income share of top 10 percent divided by income of bottom 10 percent has gone from 11.33 percent in 1991 to 19.75 in 2016, an increase of 8.42 percentage points.
Since the pandemic, Bangladesh has stepped up by spending $11 million on bonus payments for frontline healthcare workers, most of which are women.
Both Myanmar and Bangladesh have added more than 20 million people to their social protection schemes.
The new global index has also showed catastrophic failure to tackle inequality left majority of world's countries woefully unprepared for COVID-19.
Norway tops index, United States flails at 26, and South Sudan ranks last in the index.




Very low spending on public healthcare, weak social safety nets and poor labour rights meant the majority of the world's countries were woefully ill-equipped to deal with COVID-19, reveals the analysis.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
24 ‘super-habitable’ planets better than earth discovered
BD advances towards curbing inequality
BNP picks Jahangir, Selim for Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Indian envoy pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs
WFP wins Nobel Peace Prize
HRW for ‘meaningful’ steps to combat sexual violence in BD
Guidelines on social media use for teachers
US poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft