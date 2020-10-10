BD advances towards curbing inequality





Oxfam and Development Finance International (DFI) released the third edition of the global report 'The Commitment to Reducing Inequality (CRI) Index 2020' on Thursday.

The new analysis has revealed that Bangladesh has achieved remarkable economic growth in the last decade 6 percent on average per annum.

However, the growth has accompanied with income inequality, Gini coefficient of income rose from 0.458 in 2010 to 0.482 in 2016.

The actual inequality picture may be worse as household surveys mostly fail to capture information from ultra-rich households.

The data of income share accrued to different quintiles and deciles reveal that in last three decades share of bottom quintile has decreased from 6.52 percent in the year 1991-92 to 5.12 percent in 2016 - a reduction of 1.4 percentage points.

While the share of top quintile saw increase of 5.47 percentage points from 44.96 percent to 50.43 percent. The ratio of income share of top 10 percent divided by income of bottom 10 percent has gone from 11.33 percent in 1991 to 19.75 in 2016, an increase of 8.42 percentage points.

Since the pandemic, Bangladesh has stepped up by spending $11 million on bonus payments for frontline healthcare workers, most of which are women.

Both Myanmar and Bangladesh have added more than 20 million people to their social protection schemes.

The new global index has also showed catastrophic failure to tackle inequality left majority of world's countries woefully unprepared for COVID-19.

Norway tops index, United States flails at 26, and South Sudan ranks last in the index.









Very low spending on public healthcare, weak social safety nets and poor labour rights meant the majority of the world's countries were woefully ill-equipped to deal with COVID-19, reveals the analysis. -UNB





