Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP picks Jahangir, Selim for Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 by-polls

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday picked SM Jahangir and Selim Reza as its candidates to contest the upcoming Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-elections.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names of the candidates at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital.
"Our party nominated SM Jahangir for Dhaka-18 while Selim Reza for Serajganj-1 by polls," he said.
The BNP leader said, "We believe the election is the only way to change the government and we want to use the available minimum democratic space."
Fakhrul said the by-elections still can be held in a good atmosphere if the Election Commission plays its constitutional duties.
The Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of former minister and Awami League presidium member Sahara Khatun on July 9, while Sirajganj-1 seat fell vacant following the demise of former minister and Awami League presidium member Mohammad Nasim on June 13.
The by-elections in the two constituencies will be held on November 12 using electronic voting machines.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
24 ‘super-habitable’ planets better than earth discovered
BD advances towards curbing inequality
BNP picks Jahangir, Selim for Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Indian envoy pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs
WFP wins Nobel Peace Prize
HRW for ‘meaningful’ steps to combat sexual violence in BD
Guidelines on social media use for teachers
US poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft