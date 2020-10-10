|
BNP picks Jahangir, Selim for Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 35
|
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday picked SM Jahangir and Selim Reza as its candidates to contest the upcoming Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-elections.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names of the candidates at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital.
"Our party nominated SM Jahangir for Dhaka-18 while Selim Reza for Serajganj-1 by polls," he said.
The BNP leader said, "We believe the election is the only way to change the government and we want to use the available minimum democratic space."
Fakhrul said the by-elections still can be held in a good atmosphere if the Election Commission plays its constitutional duties.
The Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of former minister and Awami League presidium member Sahara Khatun on July 9, while Sirajganj-1 seat fell vacant following the demise of former minister and Awami League presidium member Mohammad Nasim on June 13.
The by-elections in the two constituencies will be held on November 12 using electronic voting machines.