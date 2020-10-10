BNP picks Jahangir, Selim for Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 by-polls





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names of the candidates at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital.

"Our party nominated SM Jahangir for Dhaka-18 while Selim Reza for Serajganj-1 by polls," he said.

The BNP leader said, "We believe the election is the only way to change the government and we want to use the available minimum democratic space."

Fakhrul said the by-elections still can be held in a good atmosphere if the Election Commission plays its constitutional duties.

The Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of former minister and Awami League presidium member Sahara Khatun on July 9, while Sirajganj-1 seat fell vacant following the demise of former minister and Awami League presidium member Mohammad Nasim on June 13.

The by-elections in the two constituencies will be held on November 12 using electronic voting machines.



























Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday picked SM Jahangir and Selim Reza as its candidates to contest the upcoming Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-elections.BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names of the candidates at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital."Our party nominated SM Jahangir for Dhaka-18 while Selim Reza for Serajganj-1 by polls," he said.The BNP leader said, "We believe the election is the only way to change the government and we want to use the available minimum democratic space."Fakhrul said the by-elections still can be held in a good atmosphere if the Election Commission plays its constitutional duties.The Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of former minister and Awami League presidium member Sahara Khatun on July 9, while Sirajganj-1 seat fell vacant following the demise of former minister and Awami League presidium member Mohammad Nasim on June 13.The by-elections in the two constituencies will be held on November 12 using electronic voting machines.