Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Indian envoy pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Friday visited the National Mausoleum and paid tributes to Liberation War martyrs.
The High Commissioner placed a floral wreath at the monument and signed the visitors' book kept there.
In recognition of the special commemorative years - Mujib Barsho, the Golden Jubilee of Liberation, and the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, the envoy decided to begin his service to Bangladesh-India partnership by paying homage to the heroes and people who brought the two countries to this point in their history.
Doraiswami offered his humble and heartfelt tribute to the luminous leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, visiting the deeply moving museum to his memory at Dhanmondi directly on arrival from the land border at Akhaura on Oct 5.
On Thursday, Doraiswami recognised that even the closest of relationships need to be nurtured.
He said the friendship that goes beyond even strategic partnerships, because it is based on shared sacrifice, shared history and culture, and on the uniquely close ties of kinship.
"I want to underline this point. There is not, and will never be, a diminution of the highest level of importance that Bangladesh holds in India," he said adding that the origin of Bangladesh-India partnership is based on respect.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
24 ‘super-habitable’ planets better than earth discovered
BD advances towards curbing inequality
BNP picks Jahangir, Selim for Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Indian envoy pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs
WFP wins Nobel Peace Prize
HRW for ‘meaningful’ steps to combat sexual violence in BD
Guidelines on social media use for teachers
US poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft