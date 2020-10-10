Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

WFP wins Nobel Peace Prize

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

WFP wins Nobel Peace Prize

WFP wins Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 9: The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Programme on Friday for feeding millions of people from Yemen to North Korea, with the coronavirus pandemic pushing millions more into hunger.
The WFP was "a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict", Nobel committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said on unveiling the winner in Oslo. "This is a powerful reminder to the world that peace and #ZeroHunger go hand-in-hand," the Rome-based organisation said on Twitter.
Founded in 1961, the UN body helped 97 million people last year, distributing 15 billion rations to people in 88 countries.
Whether delivering food by helicopter or on the back of an elephant or a camel, the WFP prides itself on being "the leading humanitarian organisation" in a world where, by its own estimates, some 690 million people -- one in 11 -- go to bed on an empty stomach.
"With this year's award, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to turn the eyes of the world towards the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger," Reiss-Andersen said.
"The link between hunger and armed conflict is a vicious circle: war and conflict can cause food insecurity and hunger, just as hunger and food insecurity can cause latent conflicts to flare up and trigger the use of violence. "We will never achieve the goal of zero hunger unless we also put an end to war and armed conflict."
WFP executive director David Beasley said the agency was "deeply humbled" by winning the prize, adding it had rendered him "speechless".
In Central African Republic -- the worst country for food insecurity according to the WFP -- agency spokesman Vigno Hounkanli said the prize was a "recognition for all the work the WFP does in the most difficult crises."
"Our teams go to remote areas sometimes risking their lives... colleagues have left their lives because they want to save others," Hounkanli said, adding: "It's not office work, it's on the ground, concretely."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
24 ‘super-habitable’ planets better than earth discovered
BD advances towards curbing inequality
BNP picks Jahangir, Selim for Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Indian envoy pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs
WFP wins Nobel Peace Prize
HRW for ‘meaningful’ steps to combat sexual violence in BD
Guidelines on social media use for teachers
US poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft