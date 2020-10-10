Video
HRW for ‘meaningful’ steps to combat sexual violence in BD

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Bangladesh should take meaningful action to combat sexual violence against women and to support the survivors, said the Human Rights Watch.
"Bangladeshi women have had enough of the government's abject failure to address repeated rapes and sexual assaults," Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at the Human Rights Watch, said in a statement on Friday.
"The Bangladesh government needs to finally make good on its empty promises and heed activists' calls to take meaningful action to combat sexual violence and to support survivors."
The human rights watchdog made the call after a video of a group of men attacking, stripping, and sexually assaulting a woman in Noakhali went viral, erupting a countrywide protest.
Protesters called for the resignation of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan over the government's failure to address an alarming rise in sexual violence against women and girls.
Though the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has sought to remove the video from the internet, it continues to circulate widely.
"My life is already ruined," the survivor told the media. "I am now worried about my children, especially my daughter."
Eight men have been arrested in the case. But protesters called for the government to finally take the country's sexual assault problem seriously.
   -bdnews24.com


