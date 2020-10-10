Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

17 die of C-19, 1,278 infected in 24 hours

Lowest daily death since May 28

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Friday reported the deaths of 17 from Covid-19 in a day- the lowest since May 28. With the 17, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 5,744.
The health authorities reported 1,278 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 11,256 samples in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
So far, 375,870 coronavirus patients have been detected in the country since March 8 after testing 2,050,669 samples. Official data show 18.37 percent of the tests yielded positive results.
In the last 24 hours, 1,596 Covid-19 patients recovered, taking total recoveries across to 289,912.The recovery rate has climbed to 77.13 percent.
Currently, there are 80,214 active coronavirus cases    in the country.
Of the total victims, 4,222 are men and 1,255 are women. Among the latest victims, 16 are above 50 years of age and another is aged between 31 and 40 years.
So far, 2,771 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,107 in Chattogram, 359 in Rajshahi, 445 in Khulna, 193 in Barishal, 235 in Sylhet, 250 in Rangpur and 115 in Mymensingh.
Across the country, 13,305 people are now in isolation and 41,200 in quarantine.
In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus were detected on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.
Global Situation
Confirmed Covid-19 cases passed 36.4 million globally as of Friday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
In the last 10 months, 1,060,773 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded.
A total of 25,364,125 people have recovered so far.
The US has witnessed over 212,000 deaths and more than 7.5 million cases - the highest in the world.
The World Health Organisation on Thursday reported a new record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases. The new total rose by 338,779 in 24 hours beating the previous record of 330,340 reported on Oct 2.
The three worst-affected countries globally reported the highest number of daily cases.
India reported 78,524 new cases, followed by Brazil at 41,906 and the United States with 38,904 new infections.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 die of C-19, 1,278 infected in 24 hours
coronavirus update
South Asia: Worst economic plunge, informal workers hit hardest
Two cases transferred to PBI
AL patronizing rapists, says Fakhrul
BNP trying to save rapists, says Quader
Four boys held over rape charges back home after HC order
8 held over ‘gang raping’ housewife in Ctg


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft