Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Women's Own
Book Review
Miscellaneous
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Literature
Life & Style
News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
Commentary
International
National
Budget
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Women's Own
Book Review
Miscellaneous
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Literature
Life & Style
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Home
Front Page
coronavirus update
Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 40
bangladesh
* 17 more die, total 5,477
* 1,278 newly infected, total 3,75,870
* Samples tested in 24 hours - 11,256
World
* Total active cases - 8,040,449
* Total deaths - 1,067,595
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
17 die of C-19, 1,278 infected in 24 hours
coronavirus update
South Asia: Worst economic plunge, informal workers hit hardest
Two cases transferred to PBI
AL patronizing rapists, says Fakhrul
BNP trying to save rapists, says Quader
Four boys held over rape charges back home after HC order
8 held over ‘gang raping’ housewife in Ctg
Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft