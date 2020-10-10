Video
Noakhali Gang-Rape

Two cases transferred to PBI

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Oct 9: The two cases filed in connection with the torture and the gang-rape of a woman in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali have been transferred to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for further investigation.
Special Police Superintendent Mizanur Rahman Munshi of PBI Noakhali district unit told media that the cases were handed over to them on Thursday night as per the directive of the police headquarters.
He said PBI officers have already started investigation into the case. A team of PBI visited the spot on Friday morning and talked to the victim, her family members and neighbours, the Special SP added.
Miscreants stripped a woman naked and raped her at her house at Ekhlaspur under Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district on September 2. They also filmed the act in a mobile phone and circulated on the social media that sparked national outcry.  The victim filed two cases on October 4, accusing nine people.
One case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act while the other under the Pornography Control Act.
Meanwile, Begumganj upazila unit of BNP and some other organisations formed human chain at Banglabazar on Noakhali-Laxmipur Road on Friday morning, demanding exemplary punishment of the rapists.


