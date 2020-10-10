AL patronizing rapists, says Fakhrul





He said this while speaking at a 'Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal' human chain programme in front of the National Press Club.

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal formed the human chain protesting against the increasing number of rapes and incidents of repression on

women in Bangladesh.

Fakhrul Islam alleged that Awami League government was patronizing oppressors and it destroyed every institution to stay in power illegally.

Awami League government has taken away people's voting rights and freedom of speech, BNP Secretary General said.

"This government has come to power by using administration and law enforcement agencies. That is why they are not concerned about the people's right," Mirza Fakhrul added.

BNP Secretary General also warned that the government would be given another chance after such humiliating crimes. He called on all the opposition political parties to be united and wage movement to end the 'misrule of the government'.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi blamed the government for the increase in violence against women and children.

Chaired by Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal President Afroza Abbus, General Secretary Helen Zerin Khan, among others, spoke at the human chain rally.

















