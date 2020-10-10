Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

ROW OVER RAPE

AL patronizing rapists, says Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said Awami League government was patronizing rapists, oppressors and injustice across the country.
He said this while speaking at a 'Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal' human chain programme in front of the National Press Club.
Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal formed the human chain protesting against the increasing number of rapes and incidents of repression on
women in Bangladesh.
Fakhrul Islam alleged that Awami League government was patronizing oppressors and it destroyed every institution to stay in power illegally.
Awami League government has taken away people's voting rights and freedom of speech, BNP Secretary General said.
"This government has come to power by using administration and law enforcement agencies. That is why they are not concerned about the people's right," Mirza Fakhrul added.  
BNP Secretary General also warned that the government would be given another chance after such humiliating crimes. He called on all the opposition political parties to be united and wage movement to end the 'misrule of the government'.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi blamed the government for the increase in violence against women and children.
Chaired by Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal President Afroza Abbus, General Secretary Helen Zerin Khan, among others, spoke at the human chain rally.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 die of C-19, 1,278 infected in 24 hours
coronavirus update
South Asia: Worst economic plunge, informal workers hit hardest
Two cases transferred to PBI
AL patronizing rapists, says Fakhrul
BNP trying to save rapists, says Quader
Four boys held over rape charges back home after HC order
8 held over ‘gang raping’ housewife in Ctg


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft