BNP trying to save rapists, says Quader





While speaking at a press conference at his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad on Friday afternoon, Quader said, "The question in the minds of the people today is whether the BNP is trying to save the rapists and criminals by calling people to oust the government while seeking justice for rape."

"BNP leaders are complaining that the government is harboring criminals. As soon as a crime is committee, the government takes action and brings the accused under the law. The government launched a crackdown on criminals even before the BNP protested on the ground. The government took disciplinary action against the perpetrators," he added.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "We have repeatedly said that party identity cannot exempt criminals from punishment."

The government has taken steps to amend the law to make the punishment stricter. A proposal to amend the law is coming up in the next cabinet meeting on the instructions of the Prime Minister with the provision of maximum punishment, he said.

Stating that the government will not hand over the issue to anyone, he said, "Sheikh Hasina's government responds quickly to public issues. The government has been harder to everyone even if someone commits a crime in the name of the ruling party."

AL General Secretary said BNP had repeatedly said that all the rapists and criminals belonged to the government. "Today I saw in the newspaper that a disgusting allegation has been filed against a member of the BNP for spreading a video of rape in Kapasia, Gazipur. What will Mirza Fakhrul say now?"

Referring to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement that 'the government cannot be given more time', Quader said, "Who are you to give time? The people have put the government in power. The government will be in charge till the next election. The government has survived on people's will, not at the mercy of anyone."















