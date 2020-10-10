Four boys held over rape charges back home after HC order





Supreme Court spokesman and Special Officer of High Court Division Saifur Rahman confirmed the matter, saying that the officer-in-charge (OC) of Bakerganj Police Station handed over the children to their parents complying with the HC order.

They were carried in a

microbus with proper police protection. Local administration of Jashore has made the arrangements, Saifur added.

In a rare event, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim directed the Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Tribunal of Barishal at 9:00pm to instantly grant bail to the four children.

The HC bench learnt the incident from a private television channel report that the four children were arrested on October 7 in a case filed on charges of raping a six- year-old girl at Bakerganj in the district.

In a suo moto order, the HC directed the authorities concerned to release the four children, aged between 10 to 12 years, from the custody of Children Development Centre at Pulerhat in Jashore on bail, and to hand them over to their parents within the night.

OC of Bakerganj Police Station has been asked to submit a report to the Supreme Court by 10:30am on Sunday after handing over the children to their parents.

The HC also summoned the Senior Judicial Magistrate of Barishal Enayet Ullah to appear before the court at 11:30am on the same day to explain why he had sent the children to the juvenile centre instead of handing them to their parents.

The court also ordered the director of Barisal Medical College Hospital to send the medical reports of the girl to the HC bench by 10:30am on October 11.

On October 4, the four boys were playing with a girl. Two days later, the girl's father filed a case with Bakerganj Police Station, accusing the four boys of raping his daughter.

Bakerganj police arrested the four on October 7 and produced them in the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Enayet Ullah the same day. He rejected their bail petition and ordered the police to send them to Jashore Children Development Centre.















