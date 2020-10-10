8 held over ‘gang raping’ housewife in Ctg





Deputy Commissioner Bijoy Bosak of Chattogram Metropolitan Police said the victim was returning home on a rickshaw from Bahaddarhat Bus Terminal in on Friday morning.

The miscreants kidnapped her when she reached Moulvipukurpar area and gang-raped her in a nearly building, Bosak said.

The victim was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH)

for medical tests, he said.

A series of recent rape incidents have sparked countrywide protests. The government on Thursday said it would amend the law to ensure the maximum penalty for rape.

Ain-o-Salish Kendra (ASK) said that between January and September 2020 nearly 1,000 rape cases were reported, including 208 gang rapes. -UNB



















