Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:10 AM
Khulna-Mongla Rail Line

Project delayed for unskilled sub-contractors

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Mohammad Zakaria

The much-awaited Khulna-Mongla Rail Line Project has been delayed even after amendments to the project costs and extension of project duration due to the unskilled sub-contractors appointed to implement it.
The Implementation Monitoring & Evaluation Division of the Planning Ministry observed that the implementing agency has only completed 54 per cent construction works while the project authority claimed to have completed 87 per cent works. It found only 63.01 per cent physical progress during this time.
The IMED report says that the delay is due to the failure to complete test piling of the project.
The project was supposed to be completed on June 30 in 2020 but the Railways Ministry has sought another time extension till June 30 2021 as installation of rail tracks on extreme loose soil has become very difficult.
The project was    undertaken to bring the country's second-largest seaport under a modern railway network and boost economy and the regional connectivity along with SAARC countries.
"Possibility of completing the project in due time is unlikely. It may take up to June 30 in 2021 to complete the work," the report also said.
Seeking anonymity, an official of the project told the Daily Observer that works of the project remained halted for about two months due to Coronavirus pandemic in the country. But it has resumed in May in slow pace. Then the rain disrupted the works for the installation of the rail tracks.
"We have faced manpower crisis and equipment shortage as some technical machineries has not come at the project site from abroad during the period," he added.
"We have sought a one-year extension, but it may take more time for completing the one of the mega projects," he also said.
The works of physical infrastructure started in 2016, design of the project had reviewed due to the soil quality, which caused an additional delay, the IMED report says.
According to the project, broad gauge rail line is to be installed between Khulna and Mongla, the port would directly be connected with the capital as a rail line from Dhaka to Jashore through Padma Bridge to bring the Mongla port under the railway networks. Once it is implemented regional connectivity would get a boost as Nepal and Bhutan would be able to use the port. The fund of the project is being come from the first line of credit from India.
The project cost rose to Tk 3,801 crore, of which India would provide Tk 2,371.34 crore as soft loan.
The project includes a 21.11-km loop line, eight stations, 716-metre Rupsha Bridge, and 31 major and minor bridges.


