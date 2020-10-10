Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Man held for ‘raping’ three minor girls

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

An elderly man has been detained at Ashulia, on the outskirts of Dhaka, for allegedly raping three minor girls.
Police detained Helal Uddin Sheikh, 57, a resident of Taiyabpur area under Ashulia Police Station, on Thursday night after receiving a call through national emergency helpline 999.
Quoting the victims' families, officer in-charge Jayanta Kumar Saha of the police station, said a couple along with their nine-year-old twins girls have been living in a rented house owned by Helal Uddin Sheikh.
On October 6, Helal Uddin took the twins girls when their parents (garment workers) went to their workplace and another minor girl to his house, saying he would buy them Mojo soft drink. There he raped the three girls.
Later, the girls informed their parents about the incident, but the culprit tried to cover up the incident by intimidating them.
One of the inhabitants in the area called the national emergency helpline 999 two days after the incident and reported it to police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 die of C-19, 1,278 infected in 24 hours
coronavirus update
South Asia: Worst economic plunge, informal workers hit hardest
Two cases transferred to PBI
AL patronizing rapists, says Fakhrul
BNP trying to save rapists, says Quader
Four boys held over rape charges back home after HC order
8 held over ‘gang raping’ housewife in Ctg


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft