Man held for ‘raping’ three minor girls





Police detained Helal Uddin Sheikh, 57, a resident of Taiyabpur area under Ashulia Police Station, on Thursday night after receiving a call through national emergency helpline 999.

Quoting the victims' families, officer in-charge Jayanta Kumar Saha of the police station, said a couple along with their nine-year-old twins girls have been living in a rented house owned by Helal Uddin Sheikh.

On October 6, Helal Uddin took the twins girls when their parents (garment workers) went to their workplace and another minor girl to his house, saying he would buy them Mojo soft drink. There he raped the three girls.

Later, the girls informed their parents about the incident, but the culprit tried to cover up the incident by intimidating them.

One of the inhabitants in the area called the national emergency helpline 999 two days after the incident and reported it to police.





















