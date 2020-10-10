Impunity behind surge in rape: Rights activists





The situation could not have reached this stage if perpetrators had been brought to justice, they said.

People at least in 35 districts including the capital on Friday protested the recent increasing number of rape and gang rapes.

Besides public protests and gatherings, recently two government high officials also termed such rape incidents examples of complete brutality. They strongly condemned the ongoing violence against women across the country.

Home Minister, Asaduzzaman assured of handing the highest punishment to those involved in such acts of crimes.

General Secretary of Ruling Awami League Obaidul Quader said there was no need to protest, the government would take actions.

Human rights activists, however, do not want to count on their statements. They said over 99 percent rape cases had not been disposed of. Advocate Salma Ali, a human rights activist, said all efforts including women rights organization's movement against such brutal crimes had failed to protect women as the government had failed to ensure prompt punishment for the rapists.

As a result the situation is worsening, they said blaming the government for the rise in rape incidents across the country.

Between 2001 and 2020, the courts have disposed of only 3.56 per cent of cases filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act while the criminals have been handed punishment only in 0.37 cases.

Dr Salma, also Executive Director of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association (BNWLA), said, "If the situation continues to worsen how can we put trust in the pledges of government officials?"

Sayed Abul Maksud, eminent columnist and human rights activists, said most of the recent rape cases and other kinds of violence against women had been committed by people pampered by political party.

"Such political patronage is accountable for the current deep- rooted culture of impunity," he said.

He cited the examples of Noakhali incidents to corroborate his statement.

The government's image would be tarnished if its supporters continued to get involved in such criminal acts and remained out of the dragnet of justice.

Therefore, now it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that every criminal is punished, he noted.

The ruling party must take a political decision that no criminal would be given shelter and ensure punishment for the culprits, he said.















Culture of impunity has escalated violence against women like rape and gang rapes, said human rights activist on Friday.The situation could not have reached this stage if perpetrators had been brought to justice, they said.People at least in 35 districts including the capital on Friday protested the recent increasing number of rape and gang rapes.Besides public protests and gatherings, recently two government high officials also termed such rape incidents examples of complete brutality. They strongly condemned the ongoing violence against women across the country.Home Minister, Asaduzzaman assured of handing the highest punishment to those involved in such acts of crimes.General Secretary of Ruling Awami League Obaidul Quader said there was no need to protest, the government would take actions.Human rights activists, however, do not want to count on their statements. They said over 99 percent rape cases had not been disposed of. Advocate Salma Ali, a human rights activist, said all efforts including women rights organization's movement against such brutal crimes had failed to protect women as the government had failed to ensure prompt punishment for the rapists.As a result the situation is worsening, they said blaming the government for the rise in rape incidents across the country.Between 2001 and 2020, the courts have disposed of only 3.56 per cent of cases filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act while the criminals have been handed punishment only in 0.37 cases.Dr Salma, also Executive Director of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association (BNWLA), said, "If the situation continues to worsen how can we put trust in the pledges of government officials?"Sayed Abul Maksud, eminent columnist and human rights activists, said most of the recent rape cases and other kinds of violence against women had been committed by people pampered by political party."Such political patronage is accountable for the current deep- rooted culture of impunity," he said.He cited the examples of Noakhali incidents to corroborate his statement.The government's image would be tarnished if its supporters continued to get involved in such criminal acts and remained out of the dragnet of justice.Therefore, now it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that every criminal is punished, he noted.The ruling party must take a political decision that no criminal would be given shelter and ensure punishment for the culprits, he said.