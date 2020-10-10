Constable arrested on charge of killing wife





Pankaj Chandra Roy, Superintendent of Bagerhat Police, said Saddam

Hossain, a constable of Tafalbari Police Outpost, was arrested from his rented house adjacent to the outpost on Thursday night.

Saddam strangled his seven-month pregnant wife Jyotsna Begum, 35, following a family feud sometime at night.

He then, chopped the body into pieces, packed those in a sack, said Sarankhola Police Station Inspector (investigation) Md Mafizur Rahman.

On information, police rushed to the scene and detained Saddam as he was trying to conceal the body parts, said inspector Mafizur.

During initial questioning, Saddam confessed to the heinous killing, the Inspector added.























