Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Constable arrested on charge of killing wife

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

Bagerhat, October, 09: A police personnel was arrested on Thursday for allegedly strangulating his pregnant wife to death in Sarankhola Upazila of the district.
Pankaj Chandra Roy, Superintendent of Bagerhat Police, said Saddam
Hossain, a constable of Tafalbari Police Outpost, was arrested from his rented house adjacent to the outpost on Thursday night.
Saddam strangled his seven-month pregnant wife Jyotsna Begum, 35, following a family feud sometime at night.
He then, chopped the body into pieces, packed those in a sack, said Sarankhola Police Station Inspector (investigation) Md Mafizur Rahman.
On information, police rushed to the scene and detained Saddam as he was trying to conceal the body parts, said inspector Mafizur.
During initial questioning, Saddam confessed to the heinous killing, the Inspector added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 die of C-19, 1,278 infected in 24 hours
coronavirus update
South Asia: Worst economic plunge, informal workers hit hardest
Two cases transferred to PBI
AL patronizing rapists, says Fakhrul
BNP trying to save rapists, says Quader
Four boys held over rape charges back home after HC order
8 held over ‘gang raping’ housewife in Ctg


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft