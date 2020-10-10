Anti-rape protest continues, march to Noakhali on Oct 16



Students, teachers, leaders and activists of different socio-cultural and political organizations join a rally at Shahbagh Intersection on Friday, protesting the rising rape incidents across the country. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The protesters under the banner of 'Dhorshon O Bicharhinotar Biruddhe Bangladesh' (Bangladesh against rape and impunity) organised the protest rally.

The protesters announced that they would march from Dhaka to Noakhali on October 16 and a grand rally will be held there on October 17 to press home their demand for capital punishment for the rapists.

Civil society members, leaders and activists of progressive student organizations, university teachers, leaders of various cultural organizations and general people also participated in the rally to raise their voice against rapes.

They demanded immediate arrest of rapists and ensuring capital punishment so that none could dare to rape any women once again in the country.

Left political bodies including their student wings placed a nine-point demand from the rally. Their demands include removal of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal blaming him for his failure to arrest all rapists.

The protesters gathered at the Shahbagh intersection at 3:30pm and started demonstrations shouting slogans 'hang the rapists', 'break silence, break the chain', 'boycott the rapists'.

The demonstrators also demanded exemplary punishment and speedy trial to try the rapists.

They carried placards with writings - 'no mercy to rapist', 'please tell me, am I next?' 'rape is not apolitical' 'women's clothing is not the problem, it's your eyes'.

Thousands of protesters, mostly the leader and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, left-leaning student bodies including Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Socialists Students Front, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation and other social organizations such as Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi, Save The Women and general people from all walks of life took to the streets protesting against rape incidents.

The Law Minister on Thursday said they were proposing amendment to the law at the directive of the Prime Minister with death penalty as the highest punishment for rape instead of life imprisonment.

As part of the protests programme, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) brought out a protest procession on the Dhaka University campus and held a short rally at the altar of Raju Sculpture in the afternoon.

From the rally, they demanded immediate arrest of all rapists including mastermind of rape incident of a DU female student who started hunger strike at the base of Raju sculpture demanding arrest of the rapists.

At the rally BCL President Al Nahean Khan Joy said most of the rapists of the recent rape incidents had been arrested but why the rapists and mastermind of a DU female student rape incident have not been arrested after 18 days of filing a case in this regard. We demanded immediate arrest of those rapists and mastermind of the rape incident, he added.

The rally was addressed by BCL General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee, DU unit president Sanjit Chandra Das and General Secretary Saddam Hussain, among others.

Meanwhile, Leftists political bodies including their student wings held a grand rally at the Shahbagh intersection protesting the recent spate of rape incidents, impunity of culture and resignation of Home Minister.

The rally was also addressed by Prof Anu Mohammad and Prof Tanzim Uddin Khan. Various cultural groups expressed solidarity with them.

On the other hand, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad held an anti-rape mass protest in front of the National Press club where Nagarik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, leaders from Nari Pokkho and leaders of the platform including Nur were present.

In his speech, Manna said the incumbent government would not bring the rapists to book as they are themselves rapists.

Nur said if the system of state and society are not changed then death penalty would not be enough to stop rape and violence against women.

Waves of anti-rape demonstrations swept across Bangladesh after a video footage of five men gang-raping a housewife, stripping her naked and filming the video of the incident in Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali, went viral on social media on Sunday.









The recent gang rape incident at Sylhet MC College and housewife molestation in Begumganj of Noakhali fueled the protests. Amid the protests, there was report of a housewife being gang-raped in Chattogram on Friday.





