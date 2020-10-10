C-19 infection cases gradually increase again in Ctg





A total of 100 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,088 samples in six COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 87 are from Chattogram city and 13 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.









"The infection rate is 9.56 percent during the period," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said, adding that the total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 19,427, only in Chattogram district till today.

According to the analysis of the health expert's report, 61 people were detected with coronavirus positive on October 5. The Infection rate is 6.32 percent and no one died on that day.

On October 6, 67 people were identified as Covid-19 positive. The rate of infection is 8.31 percent. One died on that day. A total of 68 people were detected positive for coronavirus on October 7, with an 8.9 percent infection rate and two death cases were reported on that day.

