Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Postage stamp released marking World Post Day

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Bangladesh Post Office (BPO) on Friday released a memorial postage stamp and its first day cover of Taka 10 denomination each to mark World Post Day.
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar unveiled the stamp and cover at a virtual ceremony from his official residence in the city's Bailey Road area, said a release here.
A data card of Taka 5 was also released using a special canceller.
World Post Day is celebrated each year on October 9, the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in the Swiss Capital Bern. It was declared World Post Day by the UPU 16th Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969. Since then, countries across the world participate annually in the celebrations.
Speaking on the occasion, Mustafa Jabbar said Bangladesh attained membership of Universal Postal Union (UPU) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 1973 under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh since then observes the day each year, he added.
Mentioning that digital technology turned the world into a "global home", the minister said the post office has to be made technology oriented to offer pro-people services.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 infection cases gradually increase again in Ctg
Online classes expose bigger problems
AL leader held in Feni for ‘raping niece’
Postage stamp released marking World Post Day
Ex-minister Mosharraf C-19 positive
Charge framing hearing now on Nov 9
Nazma Begum first female Brig Gen from medical administration
Covid to reshape BD’s economic policies in medium term


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft