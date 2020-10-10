Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ex-minister Mosharraf C-19 positive

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Ex-minister Mosharraf C-19 positive

Ex-minister Mosharraf C-19 positive

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 9: Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Presidium member and former Housing and Public Works minister Engineer Md Mosharraf Hossain, MP, has been infected with coronavirus.
Nur Khan, APS of Engineer Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the matter to this correspondent on Thursday night after testing his sample at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical & Infectious Diseases (BITID) lab, Chattogram.
Engineer Mosharraf is currently undergoing treatment at Parkview Hospital int city's Panchlaish area. However, his physical condition is good, the sources added.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 infection cases gradually increase again in Ctg
Online classes expose bigger problems
AL leader held in Feni for ‘raping niece’
Postage stamp released marking World Post Day
Ex-minister Mosharraf C-19 positive
Charge framing hearing now on Nov 9
Nazma Begum first female Brig Gen from medical administration
Covid to reshape BD’s economic policies in medium term


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft