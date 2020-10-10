

Ex-minister Mosharraf C-19 positive

Nur Khan, APS of Engineer Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the matter to this correspondent on Thursday night after testing his sample at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical & Infectious Diseases (BITID) lab, Chattogram.

Engineer Mosharraf is currently undergoing treatment at Parkview Hospital int city's Panchlaish area. However, his physical condition is good, the sources added. -BSS























CHATTOGRAM, Oct 9: Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Presidium member and former Housing and Public Works minister Engineer Md Mosharraf Hossain, MP, has been infected with coronavirus.Nur Khan, APS of Engineer Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the matter to this correspondent on Thursday night after testing his sample at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical & Infectious Diseases (BITID) lab, Chattogram.Engineer Mosharraf is currently undergoing treatment at Parkview Hospital int city's Panchlaish area. However, his physical condition is good, the sources added. -BSS