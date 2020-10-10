





The World Migratory Bird Day is one of most globally awareness raising days to highlight the requirement for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. This day is observed on second Saturday of May and October. The World Migratory Bird Day should be observed on second Saturday of October in all over the world due to focusing the arrival of Winter Season. So, the World Migratory Day is being observed today.



This day is observed by the Secretariats of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) and the African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement (AEWA). The theme of this day is to protect the birds as well as propagation of global campaign dedicated to raising awareness of migratory birds and for international cooperation to conserve them. It is very essensial to highlight the importance of conserving the integrity of ecosystems that support the natural cycles essential for the survival and well-being of migratory birds.



They migrate at a large scale to the coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China. They also migrate to the East Asian Australasian flyway, Donana National Park in Spain and in the Wadden Sea (Germany/Denmark, Netherlands. These birds roam from Russia and Siberia to different directions. They are found in different lakes of our country. Unfortunately, people hunt them.











The government of our country should take measures so that people do not hunt them and are not cruel to them.



Md Yamin Khan

