Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest



Taslima Akther



Moral turpitude denotes the act or behaviour that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standard of the community. It is an act of evilness or immorality in the individual and social responsibilities which a person owes to his fellowmen or to the society in general. Moral turpitude may drives the crime that involves , the intent to cause bodily harm to another person, to commit theft, to defraud people, criminal offenses involving the use of a weapon, recklessness, drug offenses and also the sexual misconduct.



The crime news are becoming the main headings of national dailies. News feeds in the Socialmedias are being captured by the news of rape and gang rape. The crime against the women and childs abuses have risen brutally. Even the child, elderly women, disables are becomimg the victims. The most recent highly criticized rape assassination happens with a housewife; who was stripped and sexually hassled and gang raped by criminals. Moreover, the culprits also made a video of the victim and uploaded it on social media platforms. This is another cyber violence crime according to the ICT act 2006. The violence against women especially rape increased rapidly and brutally in the country. The following statistics is a snapshot:

The above statistics shows an upward trend in the rape scenario in Bangladesh. This should be stopped right now! According to the section 376 of penal code 1876, Whoever commits rape shall be punished with (imprisonment) for life or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine, unless the woman raped is his own wife and is not under twelve years of age, in which case he shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both. Since Bangladesh's independence in 1971 the rape law has been reformed thrice by three different governments.



The most rigorous reform came in place in the form of Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Daman Ain 2000 (Prevention of Women and Child Repression Act), during the government of Awami League. However, that also could not able to ensure the highest punishment; the death sentence for the rape crime.



Along with the above mentioned issue the unrest in the society is going on by other moral turpitude driven criminal offence. The U S Department of State assessed Dhaka as being a high -threat location for crime directed by assault, burglary, and financial scams, petty drug crimes, sexual assault etc. The verdict of most talked Riffat murder is now brewed the press. The murder of Abrar Fahad in BUET campus is the brutal instance of moral turpitude. We all know about the recent mystic of charismatic driver of the directorate general of health service. This demonstrates how the corruption has captured the every fragments of the country.



The member of parliament of the country involves with human trafficking, money laundering, bribing and threatening the state security. The bribery and the corruption of government institution and in civil service are beyond description. The allegation against the owner of Regent Hospitals and the association of other doctors and professionals for providing fake Covid-19 certificates and embezzling money from patients is the worst example of moral turpitude in the world. How innovative criminal activities are going on in the country so that fraud can be committed even with the Covid-19 test report.



In our society there is a trend that we like to generate conflict among people! Doing gossiping, side talking, harmful comments, and clashes with different groups, different religion, political beliefs and even the different division of the country are the usual phenomena. It's high time we should stand against the misconducts, obsessed by moral turpitude.



The law makers should not keep any loop holes in the punishment for the delinquencies occurred by moral turpitude. Religious, ethical, and social values should be taught in family and educational institutions with a vision to nourish the person to become worthy for the society. The education institution should promote research and training to cultivate the knowledge that is advantageous to the society and produce a skilled force to meet the future challenge. The government and other institution should practice good governance and uphold an honest corporate culture.



Every citizen of this country should be a green army to uphold the one nation, one Bangladesh. We should remind that the Bengali nation had struggled for democracy, secular values and national rights for years. The fight of the Bengali people instigated with the language movement of 1952 and ended with the armed resistance in 1971.The independent country was formed on the fundamental principles of 1972 constitutions; the Democracy, Nationalism, Secularism and Socialism. Regrettably the country is now more infected by the moral turpitude rather than the Covid-19 epidemic! The moral turpitude pandemic should be addressed timely unless it goes beyond our control. Stay safe my motherland!











Dr Taslima Akther is an Associate Professor, Department of Accounting & Information Systems, Jagannath University





