He was taken to the hospital by an army helicopter, spent four days there, received doses of two different types of experimental drugs and steroids. Two-days into his hospitalization with a deadly virus, Trump went out of the hospital on a joy ride to cheer his supporters up. On the fourth day of hospitalization, he's back home to White House, took his mask off and posed for a photo shoot. He boasted coronavirus is a "blessing in disguise" for him.



Trump's handling of coronavirus in a careless and reckless manner has made the country unsafe, cost 212,000 lives, alarmed the experts all over the country. Now, he's sending wrong signals to his supporters about this deadly virus! Many of his staff contacted Covid-19, and are sent home. Trump is working with a skeleton crew, and the White House is considered a hotbed of Coronavirus.



While Trump saga continues, other stories are developing. The much anticipated one and only debate between the presidential nominees' running mates, Vice President Pence and Senator Kamala D Harris (D-Calif.), took place. Usually, VP debates don't draw a large audience, but this year the VP debate got more scrutiny and interest for several reasons. One of them is, if elected Biden will be the oldest president in the US history at age 78 and Trump will be 74 years old Covid-19 patient. People are eager to see how these two VP candidates would handle the situation in case the President becomes incapacitated.



So, Wednesday night, VP Pence and Senator Harris faced off in the vice presidential debate, moderated by Susan Page of 'USA Today' in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Commission on Presidential Debate took some precautionary measures against coronavirus spread by spacing tables 12 feet apart, and placing the debaters behind a plexiglass barrier. The moderator also sat 12 feet away from the candidates and all audience members were required to wear masks.



VP debate and the Trump saga



Pence made numerous statements that were either misleading or untrue. Also, he repeatedly spoke of topics matter to him instead of answering the questions. He ignored the actual questions about whether climate change is an existential threat, about whether he's spoken with Trump about taking over if Trump is incapacitated with the coronavirus, about what he would do if Trump makes good on his threats to not accept the election results, and about whether we're friends or enemies with China.



Kamala Harris missed several opportunities to confront Mike Pence. She ignored not just Mike Pence's question about court-packing, but also moderator's question about how much the Green New Deal informs her campaign's climate policy. When asked about what the Biden administration would do differently about the coronavirus come January, Harris mostly talked about the Trump administration's failings, while saying only that there was a plan for "a national strategy for contact tracing, for testing, for administration of the vaccine and making sure that it will be free for all." There were no massive moments at the VP debate that are likely to change the race, or sway the voters much.



Second presidential debate is only a week away on October 15, but the debate commission announced it would be a virtual debate. Biden camp agreed to it but Trump disagreed to participate in a virtual debate. Given Trump's mood swings, commission is not counting him out yet. They also proposed to host an in-person debate after two weeks, and that will be the final debate as election is only 25 days away.



Trump is confined inside the White House, busy tweeting, and eager to get back to campaign. Earlier, the President's physician suggested Trump will be able to do his public appearances on Monday, but in his latest statement he said that Trump can resume his official duties on Saturday. Without producing a negative test result, Trump immediately announced he'd appear at a rally in Florida on Saturday and another one in Pennsylvania the next day. On a phone interview to Fox News, Trump repeatedly called Senator Harris, a "monster", and a "communist".



The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised a question whether the drugs the president has received to treat the virus have impaired his mental state. Amplifying questions about President Trump's fitness to serve, House Democrats on Friday plan to introduce a measure that would create a bipartisan group of experts to evaluate the president's mental and physical health and advise Congress whether his powers should be forcibly removed under the 25th Amendment.



Meanwhile, Biden, now, has a steady lead over Trump by 11 percentage points nationally. According to an average of national polls since by CNN, Biden has a 53%-42% lead over Trump. According to IPSOS/Reuters poll Bidrn is leading Trump by 10 point percentage. NBC news/Washington Journal poll shows Biden is leading by 14 points. Even in battleground states Biden's margin is leading by a smaller margin. Lets see if Trump can turn the tables in next 25 days.

Lizi Rahman is a columnist, author, educator and activist living in New York



















