Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:08 AM
Digital Security Act’s rampant abuse  for two years

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Two years into the enforcement of the draconian Digital Security Act (DSA) in Bangladesh, and its rampant abuse couldn't have been worse. Nearly 2,000 cases have been filed under the DSA since its enactment on October 8, 2018. More than 800 cases were filed in the first nine months of this year alone - following many of the country's most prominent editors and senior journalists being targeted every now and then.

However, two renowned human rights bodies have voiced serious concern over the abuse of Digital Security Act, 2018 against the media, journalists and rights activists. As a widely followed Daily English Newspaper, we have all the right reasons to worry.

It is a matter of immense worry  that our journalists are being targeted simply for reporting on stories critical of government  authorities while holding the powerful to account. The government must look seriously into the matter since these unwarranted arrests have been massively tarnishing the freedom of speech in the country. Fake and conspiratorial charges against them must be dropped and those detained must be released immediately and unconditionally.

The point, however, we have never condemned the law, but have repeatedly penned our objections of its rampant abuse and some of the dictatorial and vague articles to be amended. For instance, The DSA gives the government absolute power to initiate investigations into anyone whose activities are considered a 'threat' by giving law enforcement agencies power to arrest without warrant, simply on suspicion or assumption. Moreover, the law also allows the government to order the removal and blocking of any information or data on the internet it deems necessary. This article opens up a broader scope to silence those critical of government or the law's policies and who share information on human rights violations in the country.





Despite the long list of DSA's abuses throughout the country, it is time that its laws are sufficiently precise so as not to arbitrarily target human rights defenders or their independence in profession.

Most importantly, our law enforcement agencies must stop arresting and harassing journalists out of personal vendetta under the banner of DSA. Enough abuse of the law has been reported in the past two years, we fear the abuse of the law will only go up unless the government's legal authorities amend and ensure its accurate and unbiased application.



