Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:08 AM
Day-labourer electrocuted in Jamalpur

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Oct 9: A day-labourer was electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sohel Mia, 35, a resident of Satpoa Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Sohel was cleaning hyacinth from a pond at around 12:30pm. He came in contact with a torn electric wire which previously fell into the pond. He got severely injured at that time.
Later, locals rushed him to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohel dead. 
Sarishabari Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.



