Day-labourer electrocuted in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Oct 9: A day-labourer was electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Mia, 35, a resident of Satpoa Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sohel was cleaning hyacinth from a pond at around 12:30pm. He came in contact with a torn electric wire which previously fell into the pond. He got severely injured at that time.

Later, locals rushed him to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohel dead.

Sarishabari Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.