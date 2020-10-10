

Marginal farmers prefer malta farming at Begumganj

Many of them have made profit by farming malta in fallow lands with the help of local agriculture office.

At the same time, others are being attracted to its farming. The local administration has assured the people of assistance in creating entrepreneurs.

For increasing malta production in Begumganj, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) here got allocation for creating 10 malta gardens from the revenue budget during 2017-18 fiscal year. In this connection, 10 marginal farmers including Ibrahim Selim and youths of Kutubpur Village got free saplings, fertilisers and necessary tools from the department.

At the suggestion of the department, many cultivated malta in fallow lands. In the first year, water-logging hampered good yielding. But this year, the gardens have fully bloomed. Now there are 50 malta gardens in the upazila.

Grower Ibrahim Selim said, "We have cultivated malta at the suggestion of the DAE. I spent Tk 20,000 to cultivate malta. I am hoping to sell the fruits worth about Tk 50,000. More profit is expected in the next time."

Begumganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Rezaul Karim Bhuiyan said, if the weather is favourable, malta farming will see revolution in this region, and it can be exported abroad after meeting local demand.

Upazila Chairman Omar Faruk Badsha said, "In order to fight unemployment and create entrepreneurs, we will stand beside marginal farmers and unemployed youths. If any of them want to be self-sufficient by farming malta, we will provide them overall support."















