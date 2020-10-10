Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Marginal farmers prefer malta farming at Begumganj

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Yakub Nobi Emon

Marginal farmers prefer malta farming at Begumganj

Marginal farmers prefer malta farming at Begumganj

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, Oct 9: Marginal farmers and unemployed youths of Begumganj Upazila in the district are shifting to malta farming.
Many of them have made profit by farming malta in fallow lands with the help of local agriculture office.
At the same time, others are being attracted to its farming. The local administration has assured the people of assistance in creating entrepreneurs.
For increasing malta production in Begumganj, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) here got allocation for creating 10 malta gardens from the revenue budget during 2017-18 fiscal year. In this connection, 10 marginal farmers including Ibrahim Selim and youths of Kutubpur Village got free saplings, fertilisers and necessary tools from the department.
At the suggestion of the department, many cultivated malta in fallow lands. In the first year, water-logging hampered good yielding. But this year, the gardens have fully bloomed. Now there are 50 malta gardens in the upazila.
Grower Ibrahim Selim said, "We have cultivated malta at the suggestion of the DAE. I spent Tk 20,000 to cultivate malta. I am hoping to sell the fruits worth about Tk 50,000. More profit is expected in the next time."
Begumganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Rezaul Karim Bhuiyan said, if the weather is favourable, malta farming will see revolution in this region, and it can be exported abroad after meeting local demand.
Upazila Chairman Omar Faruk Badsha said, "In order to fight unemployment and create entrepreneurs, we will stand beside marginal farmers and unemployed youths. If any of them want to be self-sufficient by farming malta, we will provide them overall support."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Day-labourer electrocuted in Jamalpur
Marginal farmers prefer malta farming at Begumganj
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Pekua
3 nabbed in Khulna triple murder case
Five killed, ten injured in road mishaps in five districts
Four drown in three districts
Thrust on creating mass awareness about sanitation
Flood breaks backbones of farmers in Rajshahi


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft