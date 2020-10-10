Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Pekua

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Oct 9: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Pekua Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Jasmine Akhter, 20, was the wife of Mehedi Hasan of Uludiapara Village under Rajakhali Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jasmine was locked into an altercation with her husband at noon over family issues. Following this, she hanged self about 3:30pm.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Inspector (Investigation) of Pekua Police Station Kanan Sarker confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested the deceased's husband in this connection.







