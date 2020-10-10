3 nabbed in Khulna triple murder case





The arrested are former vice-president of Khanjahan Ali Thana unit Awami League Sheikh Zakaria, his brother Milton and another Razu.

Investigation Officer of the case and also Inspector of Detective Branch Police under KMP Enamul Haque said the criminals were at large since the murder.

He also said the arrested were brought back to Khulna for grilling about the murder.

A total of 13 criminals out of 22 accused in FIR were, so far, arrested, he added.

On July 16, 2020, the arrested trio along with their cohorts attacked the villagers with lethal weapons and shot at villagers of Moshiali under Khanjahan Ali Police Station (PS) following a long-standing enmity between them to establish supremacy in the area.

Md Nazrul Islam, 60, son of late Barek Sheikh, and Golam Rasul, 30, son of Md Yunus Ali of Atra-Gilatola Union were killed on the spot while Saiful Islam, Afsar Sheikh, Shamim, Robi, Khalil and Moshiur received bullet injuries during the attack.

Of them, Saiful Islam died on the next day while undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Meanwhile, agitated villagers lynched Zihad Sheikh, cousin of Zakaria, main accused, in a counter attack on the next day.

Unruly villagers also went on rampage at the business establishment and residence of Zakaria and his brothers.

Later, Shahidul Islam, son of slain Saiful Islam, lodged a murder case with 22 naming accused and 15 to 16 unnamed accused with Khanjahan Ali PS on July 18, 2020.

















