Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 nabbed in Khulna triple murder case

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 9: Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) on Friday morning arrested three accused of Khulna triple murder case from Mirpur area of Dhaka.
The arrested are former vice-president of Khanjahan Ali Thana unit Awami League Sheikh Zakaria, his brother Milton and another Razu.
Investigation Officer of the case and also Inspector of Detective Branch Police under KMP Enamul Haque said the criminals were at large since the murder.
He also said the arrested were brought back to Khulna for grilling about the murder.
A total of 13 criminals out of 22 accused in FIR were, so far, arrested, he added.
On July 16, 2020, the arrested trio along with their cohorts attacked the villagers with lethal weapons and shot at villagers of Moshiali under Khanjahan Ali Police Station (PS) following a long-standing enmity between them to establish supremacy in the area.
Md Nazrul Islam, 60, son of late Barek Sheikh, and Golam Rasul, 30, son of Md Yunus Ali of Atra-Gilatola Union were killed on the spot while Saiful Islam, Afsar Sheikh, Shamim, Robi, Khalil and Moshiur received bullet injuries during the attack.
Of them, Saiful Islam died on the next day while undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).
Meanwhile, agitated villagers lynched Zihad Sheikh, cousin of Zakaria, main accused, in a counter attack on the next day.
Unruly villagers also went on rampage at the business establishment and residence of Zakaria and his brothers.
Later, Shahidul Islam, son of slain Saiful Islam, lodged a murder case with 22 naming accused and 15 to 16 unnamed accused with Khanjahan Ali PS on July 18, 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Day-labourer electrocuted in Jamalpur
Marginal farmers prefer malta farming at Begumganj
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Pekua
3 nabbed in Khulna triple murder case
Five killed, ten injured in road mishaps in five districts
Four drown in three districts
Thrust on creating mass awareness about sanitation
Flood breaks backbones of farmers in Rajshahi


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft