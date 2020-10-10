Five killed, ten injured in road mishaps in five districts





NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Tayef Hasan was the son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Tola Gojakura Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the truck was parked in the courtyard, and nearby it Tayef was playing. The driver unknowingly started driving it at around 7am, and then, the vehicle ran over him, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Basir Ahmed confirmed the incident.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Ten people were injured in a road accident in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a Cox's Bazar-bound bus of 'Sea Line Paribahan' fell in a roadside ditch in Coat Bazaar area about 2pm, leaving 10 people injured.

Haldia Palang Union Parishad Chairman Candidate Journalist Imrul Kayes Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: Two motorcyclists were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside tree in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Siddique, 27, son of Muslim Uddin, and Mohammad Sumon, 26, son of Quader Ali. They both were residents of Uttar Bathina area under Rajagaon Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the motorbike, carrying the two friends, hit hard a roadside tree in Namajpara area at around 8:30pm, leaving Siddique dead on the spot and Sumon critically injured.

Later, Sumon succumbed to his injuries on the way to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital.

Ruhia PS OC Chitta Ranajn Roy confirmed the incident.

GAZIPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on the Gazipur-Tangail Highway in the city on Thursday morning.

Deceased Anwar Hossen, 26, was the son of Gaziar Rahman of Brahmanhat area in Bhuapur Upazila of Tangail. He lived in a rented house in Outpara area of the city.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Basan PS Shakhawat Hossen said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Anwar in Outpara area about 8am while he was going for work, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the SI added.

RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Kutubuddin, 32, was the son of Sukuddin of Anupnagar Village in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

Godagari Model PS OC Khairul Islam said an unidentified truck hit a motorcycle in Sluice Gate area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway about 9:30pm, leaving the motorcyclist Kutubuddin seriously injured.

Being informed, fire fighters rescued and rushed him to Godagari 31-Bed Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.



















