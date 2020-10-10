Four drown in three districts





NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Two minor boys drowned in a local water body in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Nokul Biswas, 6, son of Nay Biswas, and Sumon Biswas, 6, son of Pacharu Biswas, residents of Bishnupur Village under Kedar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Nokul and Sumon went missing in a local water body while bathing in it.

Later, locals found their bodies in the water body at around 11am and recovered those.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kachakata Police Station (PS) Mahabub Alam confirmed the incident.

BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 3, son of Alauddin Miah, a resident of the upazila.

Local sources said the boy slipped into a pond nearby his house in the evening while playing beside it.

Later, family members recovered the body from the pond.

Daulatkhan PS OC Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A man drowned in a beel in Brindabanpara area of the district town on Thursday noon.

Deceased Shahidul Islam, 42, was the son of Noor Islam of Katnarpara Alisonar Lane in the town.

Local sources said Shahidul went missing in the beel about 1:30pm while bathing in it. Later, fire fighters recovered the body about 3:30pm.

Bogura Fire Service and Civil Defence Leader Masud Parvez confirmed the incident.

















