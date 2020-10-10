Video
Thrust on creating mass awareness about sanitation

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Oct 9: Speakers at a function here on Wednesday emphasised creating much awareness among the people about the use of sanitary latrines, safe drinking water and following hygiene rules for a better and disease-free society.
The people of haor and chars are still now defecating in open places hampering the total sanitation coverage but they will have to be brought under the sanitation activities anyhow to attain the cherished goal, they also said.
They made the comments while addressing a preparatory meeting on celebrating the Global Hand Washing Day-2020 and the National Sanitation Month in the district this year.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat, Executive Engineer of the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) Mohammad Rezwan Hossen, Deputy Director of Women Affairs Department Nargis Jahan, District Information Officer Md Haidar Ali, representative of SKS Foundation Ashraful Alam, and Coordinator of GUK Aftab Hossain spoke at the meeting, among others.
After elaborate discussion, many decisions were adopted and a number of programmes were organised to celebrate the national sanitation month and hand washing day in the district. On October 15, the Global Hand Washing Day would be celebrated in the district and the students of primary and high schools would be taught about proper hand washing systems from 9:30am to 11am simultaneously at the initiative of the respective academic institutions to save them from different diseases.
Executive Engineer of DPHE Mohammad Rezwan Hossain said the district achieved 92.63 per cent sanitation coverage so far, and it will be brought under 100 per cent sanitation coverage through achieving sustainable development goals by 2030.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Alamgir Kabir Saikat, in his concluding speech, urged all to turn the sanitation campaign into a social movement to achieve 100 per cent sanitation target declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through stopping open defecating. He also sought whole hearted cooperation of all particularly the local government bodies, NGOs, and other development partners including the media men to make the hand washing day and national sanitation month a grand success in the district.


