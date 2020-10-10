Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five found dead in 5 dists

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Five persons including two women and a minor child were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Mymensingh, Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Barguna and Barishal, in three days.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body of a man from Mashakhali Railway Station area in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.
Mashakhali Railway Station Master Monir Hossain said being informed GRP police recovered the body from the rail line nearby the Outer Signal South of Mashakhali Station in the afternoon and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased had no clothes on his body, except a towel.
Gafargaon Railway Police Station (PS) In-Charge Mohammad Shahidullah Mia confirmed the incident.
COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered a young girl's hanging body from a hotel room in Kalatali area in the town on Thursday night.
Deceased Sathi Akhter, 19, was the daughter of Khairul Islam Palash of Barguna District.
Police and local sources said Sathi got married to Arnab Sheikh, son of Farid Sheikh of Olipur area in Faridpur District, 13 days back. However, the couple boarded a residential hotel named 'Iqra Beach' in the morning. Later, the girl was found hanging in the hotel room about 10:30pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model PS Bipul Chandra Dey confirmed the matter and said, the deceased's husband went into hiding after the incident.   
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered a van-puller's body from a mango orchard in Charghat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Sajdar Rahman, 45, was the son of Abdus Sattar of Yusufpur Sipaipara Village in the upazila.
Police and family sources said Sajdar left house on Wednesday evening, but did not return. Later, locals saw his body in the mango orchard and informed police.
Police recovered the body and sent it Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
The body bore an injury mark on the ear.
Charghat Model PS OC Samit Kumar Kundu confirmed the incident.
BARGUNA: The body of a minor girl was recovered from a canal in Amtali Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon, one day after she went missing.
Deceased Mayeda, 7, was the daughter of Faruque Hossain, a resident of Rajarhat Village in Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur. She lived with her family members in a rented house in Bakulnesa Mahila College area of the upazila.
Local sources said Mayeda went out of the house on Tuesday morning to play. But, she did not return home.
Later, locals spotted the body in Chawra Kalibari Canal in the area in the afternoon and recovered it.
Confirming the matter, Amtali PS Inspector Md Helal Uddin said she might have drowned in the canal.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a woman in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Maksuda, 21, daughter of Abdul Malek Sarder, a resident of Pashchim Pangsha area in the upazila. She was mentally-imbalanced, the family sources said.
Maksuda went out of the house on Tuesday night while the family members were unaware of it. But, she did not return home.
Later, locals spotted the body in a canal in Rahmatpur area and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Barishal Airport PS OC Zahid Bin Alam confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Day-labourer electrocuted in Jamalpur
Marginal farmers prefer malta farming at Begumganj
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Pekua
3 nabbed in Khulna triple murder case
Five killed, ten injured in road mishaps in five districts
Four drown in three districts
Thrust on creating mass awareness about sanitation
Flood breaks backbones of farmers in Rajshahi


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft