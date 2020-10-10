Five found dead in 5 dists





GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body of a man from Mashakhali Railway Station area in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Mashakhali Railway Station Master Monir Hossain said being informed GRP police recovered the body from the rail line nearby the Outer Signal South of Mashakhali Station in the afternoon and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased had no clothes on his body, except a towel.

Gafargaon Railway Police Station (PS) In-Charge Mohammad Shahidullah Mia confirmed the incident.

COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered a young girl's hanging body from a hotel room in Kalatali area in the town on Thursday night.

Deceased Sathi Akhter, 19, was the daughter of Khairul Islam Palash of Barguna District.

Police and local sources said Sathi got married to Arnab Sheikh, son of Farid Sheikh of Olipur area in Faridpur District, 13 days back. However, the couple boarded a residential hotel named 'Iqra Beach' in the morning. Later, the girl was found hanging in the hotel room about 10:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model PS Bipul Chandra Dey confirmed the matter and said, the deceased's husband went into hiding after the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered a van-puller's body from a mango orchard in Charghat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Sajdar Rahman, 45, was the son of Abdus Sattar of Yusufpur Sipaipara Village in the upazila.

Police and family sources said Sajdar left house on Wednesday evening, but did not return. Later, locals saw his body in the mango orchard and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

The body bore an injury mark on the ear.

Charghat Model PS OC Samit Kumar Kundu confirmed the incident.

BARGUNA: The body of a minor girl was recovered from a canal in Amtali Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon, one day after she went missing.

Deceased Mayeda, 7, was the daughter of Faruque Hossain, a resident of Rajarhat Village in Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur. She lived with her family members in a rented house in Bakulnesa Mahila College area of the upazila.

Local sources said Mayeda went out of the house on Tuesday morning to play. But, she did not return home.

Later, locals spotted the body in Chawra Kalibari Canal in the area in the afternoon and recovered it.

Confirming the matter, Amtali PS Inspector Md Helal Uddin said she might have drowned in the canal.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a woman in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Maksuda, 21, daughter of Abdul Malek Sarder, a resident of Pashchim Pangsha area in the upazila. She was mentally-imbalanced, the family sources said.

Maksuda went out of the house on Tuesday night while the family members were unaware of it. But, she did not return home.

Later, locals spotted the body in a canal in Rahmatpur area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Barishal Airport PS OC Zahid Bin Alam confirmed the incident.















