

Acute fodder crisis prevails at Nageshwari

The five-time floods damaged all grazing lands along with croplands in the upazila. The incessant rain also rotted straws. Farmers have fallen in disarray with their cattle and other domestic animals.

By mid-June, the first-time flood appeared in the upazila following hilly tide from upstream and incessant rain. The second-time flood came before recession of the first-time flood water. Then the third, the fourth and the fifth flood hit the upazila. This consecutive flooding inundated 10 unions in the upazila and three wards of Nageshwari Municipality.

Upazila agriculture office sources said, Transplanted Aman lands in 6,055 hectares (ha), black gram pulse in 215 ha and vegetables in 30 ha were submerged.

Sources at Department of Livestock said 273 acres of grazing lands remained submerged for a long time. Stranded water destroyed grasslands in 51 acres. Heavy rainfall damaged straws.

As a result, fodder crisis has been created for 1.20 lakh cattle, 21,024 goats and 1,102 ewes. Now their owners are facing hazard to feed them.

Before flood, per 100 ati of straw was sold at Tk 200 to 300. Now it is selling at Tk 1,200 to 1,300. But these straws are also rare. The harvested straws are also costly. It is selling at Tk 1,000 to 1,200 per maund.

Besides, all types of cattle feeds have registered high prices. Now hyacinths, tender banana trees, and bamboo and jackfruit leafs are being fed. Some of these animals are falling sick frequently and losing weight. Their milk is declining. Their prices are decreasing as well. Farm owners have been counting losses.

One Shahid Mia of Kedar Union said all straws have been destroyed due to rain in IRRI-Boro season. Adequate straws could not be stocked. He is facing difficulties in feeding his five cows. Straw scarcity has broken out in the locality. He is feeding tender banana trees to his cattle.

Others like Badal Shah and Abdul Mazid of Subal Parh area said, they are feeding their cows hyacinths collected from beels.

Karim Mia of Narayanpur Union said floods have damaged all grazing lands in char areas. His four buffalos are surviving on rice bran and sorted rice. Goats and ewes are becoming weak for want of fodder.

All of them blamed the lingering flood for this crisis.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Rafiqul Islam admitted the fodder crisis.









He said they already gave seven tonnes of fodder to 250 families. Besides, a list of the serious victims has been sent to the concerned ministry.





