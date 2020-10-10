Video
News in brief

McConnell avoids W House

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

WASHINGTON, Oct 9: Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, said Thursday he has avoided the White House for two months over concerns that officials like President Donald Trump have not taken sufficient coronavirus precautions.
McConnell, the Senate majority leader and a Trump ally, told reporters in Kentucky that he and the president have "talked a lot on the telephone" but that he has not been to the executive mansion since August 6.
"My impression was, their approach to how to handle this was different from mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing," McConnell said.   -AFP


