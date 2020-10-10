Video
Kyrgyz prez declares state of emergency

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BISHKEK, Oct 9: Two large crowds supporting rival politicians clashed in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Friday as a power vacuum persisted and President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said he was ready to resign.
The new clashes broke out after Jeenbekov imposed a state of emergency in the capital on Friday and said he would resign to end post-vote chaos. A disputed parliamentary election sparked a fresh crisis in the Central Asian country, triggering protests and unrest that have left at least one dead and more than 1,000 injured.
But questions about Jeenbekov's level of control over the situation persisted as tensions bubbled over between supporters of two factions that have promoted candidates for the vacant post of prime minister. There has been little evidence of a central authority in Bishkek since a parliamentary vote in the ex-Soviet republic on Sunday sparked protests that morphed into violent unrest.
On Friday, fist fights broke out after two hostile camps that are jostling to form a government converged in central Bishkek.  It was not immediately clear who initiated the conflict but the violence began when supporters of nationalist Sadyr Japarov, who has styled himself as prime minister, descended on a rally featuring speeches by a former president and former prime minister. 
On Friday, Jeenbekov signed off on the resignation of the government in place before the election, which opposition parties say was rigged by massive vote-buying in favour of parties close to the president.   -AFP


