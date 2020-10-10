Trump could campaign today





With just 26 days until the November 3 election, Washington's top Democrat took the extraordinary step of proposing a commission to investigate Trump's fitness for the job -- and whether he needs removal under the Constitution's 25th Amendment -- which she will unveil in a bill Friday.

Trump said in a Fox News interview late Thursday that he wants to hold a campaign rally as early as Saturday.

"I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together," he said during an interview with Sean Hannity, adding that it would be "probably in Florida." Trump said that he might hold another rally the following day in Pennsylvania. Earlier in the day Trump's doctor gave him the green light to resume public activities this weekend.

Pelosi warned that Trump is suffering from a "disassociation from reality (that) would be funny if it weren't so deadly." Senior House Democrat James Clyburn cautioned on CNN that Trump was exhibiting "very erratic behavior" that has drawn public concern. As they questioned the president's claim to be rapidly recovering from Covid-19 and Pelosi announced her upcoming probe, Trump fired back on Twitter.

Trump wants two face-to-face debates with challenger Joe Biden, his campaign said Thursday, nixing a proposed virtual encounter but calling for a final showdown just five days before election day.

The second debate, scheduled as a town hall-styled event, was set for October 15 while the third and final encounter was due one week later.

An in-person town hall debate, with questions from voters, "should happen on October 22, and accordingly, the third debate should then be shifted back one week to October 29," just days from the November 3 vote, Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. -AFP

















WASHINGTON, Oct 9: Donald Trump said he hopes to resume campaigning Saturday after receiving a green light from his doctor, even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to unveil plans to probe the president's capacity to govern after contracting Covid-19.With just 26 days until the November 3 election, Washington's top Democrat took the extraordinary step of proposing a commission to investigate Trump's fitness for the job -- and whether he needs removal under the Constitution's 25th Amendment -- which she will unveil in a bill Friday.Trump said in a Fox News interview late Thursday that he wants to hold a campaign rally as early as Saturday."I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together," he said during an interview with Sean Hannity, adding that it would be "probably in Florida." Trump said that he might hold another rally the following day in Pennsylvania. Earlier in the day Trump's doctor gave him the green light to resume public activities this weekend.Pelosi warned that Trump is suffering from a "disassociation from reality (that) would be funny if it weren't so deadly." Senior House Democrat James Clyburn cautioned on CNN that Trump was exhibiting "very erratic behavior" that has drawn public concern. As they questioned the president's claim to be rapidly recovering from Covid-19 and Pelosi announced her upcoming probe, Trump fired back on Twitter.Trump wants two face-to-face debates with challenger Joe Biden, his campaign said Thursday, nixing a proposed virtual encounter but calling for a final showdown just five days before election day.The second debate, scheduled as a town hall-styled event, was set for October 15 while the third and final encounter was due one week later.An in-person town hall debate, with questions from voters, "should happen on October 22, and accordingly, the third debate should then be shifted back one week to October 29," just days from the November 3 vote, Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. -AFP