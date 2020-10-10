Trump blacklists Iran’s entire bank sector





WASHINGTON, Oct 9: The Trump administration has blacklisted virtually all of Iran's financial sector, dealing another blow to an economy that is already reeling under US sanctions. The move will deepen tensions with European nations and others over Iran.Thursday's move hits 18 Iranian banks that had thus far escaped the bulk of reimposed US sanctions and, more importantly, subjects foreign, non-Iranian financial institutions to penalties for doing business with them. Thus, it effectively cuts them off from the international financial system.The United States defied concerns from European allies that the sanctions could cause needless suffering and insisted it was making exemptions for humanitarian trade.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States of trying to "blow up our remaining channels to pay for food and medicine" during the pandemic. "Iranians WILL survive this latest of cruelties. But conspiring to starve a population is a crime against humanity," Zarif wrote on Twitter. "Culprits & enablers -- who block our money -- WILL face justice."The Treasury Department said it was exempting transactions in humanitarian goods such as food and medicine. But European diplomats have argued that US sanctions nonetheless have dire consequences, with few institutions willing to take the risks of legal action in the world's largest economy.Barbara Slavin, director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council, described the move as "sadism masquerading as foreign policy" and said Tehran would move closer to China. Trump took action after a resounding failure at the United Nations, where European allies rejected the US legal argument that Washington has the power to revive UN sanctions against Iran. -AFP