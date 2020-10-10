Egg consumption reduces risk of Covid-19 transmission: Experts





Egg consumption increases immunity and antibodies at a time when the world is going through a difficult time to tackle the pandemic, they said.

The vitamin-D and zinc in eggs help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, this was revealed in an online conference organized on the occasion of World Egg Day-2020 on Friday.

The conference was jointly organized by the Ministry of Livestock, Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC) and the World's Poultry Science Association - Bangladesh Branch (WAPSA-BB), said a press release.

Depicting salient features of egg and its nutrition values, the speakers said egg is a balanced food to all irrespective of age and gender. Consumption of egg ensure proper functioning of major organs of the human body alongside removing nutritional deficiency.

Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Raunak Mahmud was the chief guest at the programme. Director General, Department of Livestock Dr Abdul Jabbar Sikder, Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute Director General Dr Nathu Ram Sarker, Dhaka University Institute of Nutrition and Food Science Prof Dr Khaleda Islam, head of Bangladesh Agricultural University's Department of Poultry Science Dr Md Elias Hossain and his colleague from the same department Prof Dr Md Shawkat Ali and World's Poultry Science Association Bangladesh chapter president Fazle Rahim Khan Shahriyar addressed the conference, among others. -BSS























