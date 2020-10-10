Video
Saturday, 10 October, 2020
18,534 patients recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi division

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Oct 9: A total of 18,534 patients have, so far, recovered from COVID-19 in all eight districts of the division with 45 recoveries afresh in the last 24 hours ending on Friday, said an official report here.
The report also said 2,433 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till Friday.
Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health, said the death toll rose to 310 with 187 in Bogura, 46 in Rajshahi including 26 in its city.
Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 5,330 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 4,684 have, by now, been released.
Meanwhile, with detection of 27 new more positive cases in four districts on Tuesday, the total number of infected patients in the division now reached 20,353, Dr Nath said.
Of the new positive cases, the highest 13 were detected in Pabna followed by six in Rajshahi including four in its city, five in Sirajgonj, two in Bogura and one in Chapainawabganj districts.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 5,011 in Rajshahi including 3,675 in city, 782 in Chapainawabganj, 1,306 in Naogaon, 1,010 in Natore, 1,108 in Joypurhat, 7,773 in Bogura, 2,195 in Sirajganj and 1,168 in Pabna districts.   -BSS


