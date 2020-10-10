Coronavirus failings could set back Asian football, union boss warns





HONG KONG, OCT 9: Asian football risks throwing away years of progress if leagues and clubs fail to look after their players during the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the global footballers' union has warned.Talent pools will dwindle and foreign imports will dry up if players continue to face pay cuts and instability, FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann told AFP.He highlighted the example of Indonesia, saying a "unilateral decision" to slash players' wages by three-quarters had caused "quite severe hardship"."If it's not a sustainable career, people will simply stop. That's the reality," Baer-Hoffmann said in a phone interview."But also I think more broadly there's something at stake in terms of being a desired destination for foreign players," he added."These are destinations that players may be fearful of going to if they can't be certain that they receive their wages, if they can't be certain about clubs respecting their contracts, if they can't be certain about the league operating effectively." -AFP