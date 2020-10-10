Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:05 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

U17, U20 woman booters begin fitness training today

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

U17, U20 woman booters begin fitness training today

U17, U20 woman booters begin fitness training today

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is beginning the fitness training for the under-17 and under-20 woman booters today, Saturday, to prepare the booters for the upcoming junior events of AFC to be played next year.
The training programme will be administered by women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton.
Earlier on Thursday, the eve footballers reported to the coach at the residential training camp based at the BFF House, Motijheel.
The AFC Under-20 Women's Championship 2022 (qualifiers) is scheduled to be held from 13 to 21 March next year when the AFC Under-17 Women's Championship (qualifiers) is scheduled for 3 to 11 April.

The members of the teams:
U20 team: Nazma, Shamsunnahar (senior), Maria Manda, Shamsunnahar (jr.), Mazia, Sajeda Khatun, Tahura Khatun, Rupna Chakma, Rituporna Chakma, Anaimogini, Anuching Mogini, Monika Chakma, Yeasmin Akter, Nelufa Yasmin Nila, Sultana, Sohagi Kisku, Nasrin Akter and Akhi Khatun.
U17 team: Mili Akter, Halima Akter, Eti Khatun, Mahfuza Akter, Noushin Zahan, Kohotikisku, Swapna Rani, Shaheda Akter Rifa, Surman Jannat, Nusrat Jahan Bristy, Sathi Biswas, Unnoti Khatun, Afid Khandkar and Aklima Khatun.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New kit, old failings as South Africa held by Namibia
Scotland survive Israel shootout as Ireland miss out on Euro 2020
Coronavirus failings could set back Asian football, union boss warns
England win Wales friendly
Messi fires Argentina to WC qualifying win over Ecuador
Brazil to give Neymar time to recover for Bolivia clash
Kenin downs Kvitova to set up French Open final with teen Swiatek
Suarez admits tears at manner of Barca exit


Latest News
Another housewife gang raped in Chattogram, 8 held
Amnesty Int'l calls for Rohingya safety after clashes
Government remains in power with people's trust: Quader
WB's growth projection inconsistent with Bangladesh's recovery: Kamal
Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia
Bogura MP's photo goes viral on Facebook with newly bought pistol
Uncle held for raping niece making entire family unconscious in Khulna
US Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit Dhaka Oct 14
Relatives snatch 'rapist' after rape of woman in Jashore
Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states
Most Read News
Feni AL leader held for ‘violating niece’
Country reports lowest daily deaths since May 28
Exclusive interview of Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh
Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!
World Food Program wins Nobel Prize in Peace
Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes
India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy
Bill Gates lauds Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
PBI to probe cases over Noakhali woman assault
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft