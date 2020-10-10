

U17, U20 woman booters begin fitness training today

The training programme will be administered by women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton.

Earlier on Thursday, the eve footballers reported to the coach at the residential training camp based at the BFF House, Motijheel.

The AFC Under-20 Women's Championship 2022 (qualifiers) is scheduled to be held from 13 to 21 March next year when the AFC Under-17 Women's Championship (qualifiers) is scheduled for 3 to 11 April.



The members of the teams:

U20 team: Nazma, Shamsunnahar (senior), Maria Manda, Shamsunnahar (jr.), Mazia, Sajeda Khatun, Tahura Khatun, Rupna Chakma, Rituporna Chakma, Anaimogini, Anuching Mogini, Monika Chakma, Yeasmin Akter, Nelufa Yasmin Nila, Sultana, Sohagi Kisku, Nasrin Akter and Akhi Khatun.

U17 team: Mili Akter, Halima Akter, Eti Khatun, Mahfuza Akter, Noushin Zahan, Kohotikisku, Swapna Rani, Shaheda Akter Rifa, Surman Jannat, Nusrat Jahan Bristy, Sathi Biswas, Unnoti Khatun, Afid Khandkar and Aklima Khatun.

















