Porridge is a kind of popular food in Europe and Africa which is basically has at the breakfast. October 10 is considered as World Porridge Day since 2009. Prominent culinary artist Alvi Rahman Shovon presented two types of healthy and delicious porridge recipes on this special day.

Green Banana PorridgeIngredients:Chopped green banana 1 cupMilk 2 cupCondensed milk 2 tbspCinnamon powder 1 tspVanilla essence 1 tspRoasted chopped nuts 1 tspMethods:Blend chopped banana with milk. Heat the pot and put the mixture. Cook for 10 minutes. Add cinnamon powder and vanilla essence. Stir properly. Now add condensed milk and stir. Turn of the burner and put in a serving bowl. Add some roasted chopped nuts and serve.Chocolate PorridgeIngredients:Oats 1 cupCoco powder 2 tbspAlmond milk 2 cupsMaple syrup 1 tspRoasted sesame 1 tspMethod:In a pot add oats, coco powder and almond milk together. Heat the pot and cook for 10 minutes. After that turn off the burner and add maple syrup. Put it in a serving bowl and add some roasted sesame.