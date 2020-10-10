

Durga Puja is the biggest religious festival of the Hindus. However it turned out to be one of the most significant festivals of Bangladesh regardless of the religion. Not only Hindu community people, but also everyone wants to celebrate it in a grand style. The country's fashion house however ensures the people would celebrate it by wearing unique designed dresses.



Celebrate Durga Puja with colourful collections

Much has changed in our lives over time due to this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, forcing us to be restrained in every aspect. But we can't stop celebrating any festival. A few days later, the Bengalis will celebrate the Autumn festival and Puja, the biggest festival of Hindus. Even we can't celebrate it in style at this unfavorable time, country's prominent fashion house 'Rang Bangladesh' wants to spread the joy of Puja among all.

Rang Bangladesh in fact is always ready to celebrate in any festival. This year also it is no exception. With every eye-catching collection, Rang Bangladesh's Autumn collection is different from all the others. This rich collection is not only for adults but also for children. The collection is also particularly interesting as Rang Bangladesh value their adult and child customer with equal measure.

Rang Bangladesh always arranges collections with different themes. This time that trend has been continued. Alpana, Shataranji and Mandala have been chosen as the themes to make the Autumn event beautiful.

This year's autumn collection is made of comfortable fabric---mainly woven cotton cloth, linen, cotton, half silk. The prime colors are white, off-white, red, blue, magenta, golden, copper, and orange.

Clothing design has been enhanced using various value added media. These include screen printing, block printing, tie-dye, machine embroidery, hand work etc.

The autumn collection includes a variety of unique designs for everyone of all ages - sarees, three piece, shirts, skirts, tops, frocks, blouses, scarves, unstitched dresses, Punjabi, Katua, T-shirts, shirts, dhoti, etc. There are special matching clothes for families and couples.

There are also jewelry, girls bags, purses, wallets, bed covers, pillow covers, table mats, floor mats, showpieces, mugs of various designs and various household items and gifts.

Their sub-brands also have a new array of Autumn collections, keeping in mind the preferences of the younger generation, tributes to the seniors and a colorful world of children's fashion. You will find this wonderful Autumn collection in all the outlets of Rang Bangladesh in Dhaka and outside Dhaka.

Their collections come with "more products, more discounts" offer. From 24th September 2020, you will have more profit if you buy products from all the outlets, online websites and Facebook of Rang Bangladesh.

Arrangement of Kay Kraft for Durga festival in autumn

On the occasion of Durga Puja festival KayKraft arranges a special arrangement.

In an effort to make the festival more festive, the costumes have also been brought to the festival. The color, fabric quality and variety of the special arrangement of the puja will satisfy the buyers.

Cotton, quota, linen and georgette fabrics have been found as motifs in mythology, mandala, madhubani, flowers, traditional folklore. Screenprints, blockprints, handicrafts (embroidery, kantha, cashmere), embroidery, embroidery have been added as mediums.

The colors are red, biscuit, golden, maroon, orange, off-white, pink, blue, burgundy, purple.

Kay Kraft dress will be available at Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Comilla, Khulna, Bogra, Narayanganj and all outlets and online stores.



Celebrate Durga Puja with colourful collections

2020 collection

The festive season of Durga Puja has started again after a year. To celebrate this joyous occasion, Le Reve, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country, has come up with a great collection of new Puja clothes titled Puja 2020. The new collection is available at every Le Reve stores and online.

Speaking on the new collection, Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve says, "not only nature changes color at this time of year, but also various elements of Bengali traditions come to the fore. So in this latest Puja collection Le Reve worked with traditional Uthan-Alpana, Tepa-putul (soil made toy), Owl, Lotus, night-flower Jasmin, China rose, Merry gold and beanstalks as well as Tribal Medallion, Fall Landscape, Arabesque Graphics, Damascus Repeat, Chevron and Bengal Stripes. The fabrics are cotton, viscose, art silk, two-tone jacquard, felly, rayon, cotton blend, georgette and satin, which will suit both autumn casual style and special Puja parties.

Panjabi, T-shirt, Polo Shirt, Casual and Premium Quality Shirts are handpicked for Men in Orange, Blue, White, Mustard Yellow, Vermillion, Off-White, Beige, C-Green and Purple colors. The design incorporates features such as embroidery, retro wraps, patch pockets, and pocket with flaps, button tabs and shoulder patches. There is also a collection of matching dhuti and straight cut pajamas, pants pajamas, chinos and jeans.

The Women's Puja collection includes Saree, long kameez, salwar kameez sets, tunics and tops in Cobalt Blue, Violet, Orange, Black, Sky, Mustard Yellow, Off White, Red, Brown, Rust, Ink Blue, Pink, and Maroon colors. Cut & Sew & Frock Pattern, Empire West, Trail Cut, A-Line, Straight Cut Tunic, Belt Attachment, Lantern & Frill Sleeve, Flons Sleeve, Raffle Cuff & Hem, Quarter, Key-Hole Necklines are the key features of this collection.

Le Reve has also created a high Puja collection for boys, girls and newborns.

To buy online visit www.lerevecraze.com and www.facebook.com/lerevecraze





Celebrate Durga Puja with colourful collections

Anjan's has come up with a new design for Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindus. Sixth to tenth, a five-day joy festival. To make this joyous festival more colorful, Anjan's has come up with a variety of outfits in a variety of designs and patterns. The event is surrounded by various designs of sarees, salwar kameez, Punjabi, ladies fatwa, kurta and tops. There are also different types of colorful clothes for the little ones. The fabric has been chosen with a new type of weaving design including cotton, linen cotton, georgette, silk. In addition to clothing, there are different types of jewelry and home textiles.

Worship will be available at all branches of Anjan's. This year's events with aesthetic tastes and the latest trends will be available online (www.dhahald hahang.paras). Hot line: 017556.













Celebrate Durga Puja with colourful collections

collection

Festivals belong to everyone, and to add to the joy of the festival, Lina's Thousand Things has come up with a new collection in all stores. This collection includes all the new designs of kameez, tops, Kurtis, sarees for girls. Pakistani fabrics, unstitch boutiques, designer Kurtis, various catalogs of Indian clothing, and silk fabrics items are also available here. There are also boutiques, chiffon, and various catalog items in Pakistani fabrics; Such as Gul Ferdous, Karizma, Aga Noor, etc. These items for girls on the occasion of Puja will be available in the range of 2 thousand to 15 thousand Taka. Lina's Thousand Things also has special collections on the occasion of Puja, dividing the days from Shashthi to Doshomi.Even more exciting news is that Lina's Thousand Things has also come up with its own designer outfits to fulfill the customized needs and preferences of the customers. These collections will be available at their showroom, online and on their official Facebook page.



Lina's Thousand Things Outlet Location: Shop-254, 2nd Floor, Police Plaza, Gulshan-1 & Shop-01, 6th Floor, Pink City Gulshan-2.

To know more,

visit: https://linasthousandthings.com/

https://www.facebook.com/LinasThousandThings



















Rang Bangladesh�s Autumn & Puja fest collectionsMuch has changed in our lives over time due to this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, forcing us to be restrained in every aspect. But we can't stop celebrating any festival. A few days later, the Bengalis will celebrate the Autumn festival and Puja, the biggest festival of Hindus. Even we can't celebrate it in style at this unfavorable time, country's prominent fashion house 'Rang Bangladesh' wants to spread the joy of Puja among all.Rang Bangladesh in fact is always ready to celebrate in any festival. This year also it is no exception. With every eye-catching collection, Rang Bangladesh's Autumn collection is different from all the others. This rich collection is not only for adults but also for children. The collection is also particularly interesting as Rang Bangladesh value their adult and child customer with equal measure.Rang Bangladesh always arranges collections with different themes. This time that trend has been continued. Alpana, Shataranji and Mandala have been chosen as the themes to make the Autumn event beautiful.This year's autumn collection is made of comfortable fabric---mainly woven cotton cloth, linen, cotton, half silk. The prime colors are white, off-white, red, blue, magenta, golden, copper, and orange.Clothing design has been enhanced using various value added media. These include screen printing, block printing, tie-dye, machine embroidery, hand work etc.The autumn collection includes a variety of unique designs for everyone of all ages - sarees, three piece, shirts, skirts, tops, frocks, blouses, scarves, unstitched dresses, Punjabi, Katua, T-shirts, shirts, dhoti, etc. There are special matching clothes for families and couples.There are also jewelry, girls bags, purses, wallets, bed covers, pillow covers, table mats, floor mats, showpieces, mugs of various designs and various household items and gifts.Their sub-brands also have a new array of Autumn collections, keeping in mind the preferences of the younger generation, tributes to the seniors and a colorful world of children's fashion. You will find this wonderful Autumn collection in all the outlets of Rang Bangladesh in Dhaka and outside Dhaka.Their collections come with "more products, more discounts" offer. From 24th September 2020, you will have more profit if you buy products from all the outlets, online websites and Facebook of Rang Bangladesh.Arrangement of Kay Kraft for Durga festival in autumnOn the occasion of Durga Puja festival KayKraft arranges a special arrangement.In an effort to make the festival more festive, the costumes have also been brought to the festival. The color, fabric quality and variety of the special arrangement of the puja will satisfy the buyers.Cotton, quota, linen and georgette fabrics have been found as motifs in mythology, mandala, madhubani, flowers, traditional folklore. Screenprints, blockprints, handicrafts (embroidery, kantha, cashmere), embroidery, embroidery have been added as mediums.The colors are red, biscuit, golden, maroon, orange, off-white, pink, blue, burgundy, purple.Kay Kraft dress will be available at Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Comilla, Khulna, Bogra, Narayanganj and all outlets and online stores.Le Reve launches Puja2020 collectionThe festive season of Durga Puja has started again after a year. To celebrate this joyous occasion, Le Reve, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country, has come up with a great collection of new Puja clothes titled Puja 2020. The new collection is available at every Le Reve stores and online.Speaking on the new collection, Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve says, "not only nature changes color at this time of year, but also various elements of Bengali traditions come to the fore. So in this latest Puja collection Le Reve worked with traditional Uthan-Alpana, Tepa-putul (soil made toy), Owl, Lotus, night-flower Jasmin, China rose, Merry gold and beanstalks as well as Tribal Medallion, Fall Landscape, Arabesque Graphics, Damascus Repeat, Chevron and Bengal Stripes. The fabrics are cotton, viscose, art silk, two-tone jacquard, felly, rayon, cotton blend, georgette and satin, which will suit both autumn casual style and special Puja parties.Panjabi, T-shirt, Polo Shirt, Casual and Premium Quality Shirts are handpicked for Men in Orange, Blue, White, Mustard Yellow, Vermillion, Off-White, Beige, C-Green and Purple colors. The design incorporates features such as embroidery, retro wraps, patch pockets, and pocket with flaps, button tabs and shoulder patches. There is also a collection of matching dhuti and straight cut pajamas, pants pajamas, chinos and jeans.The Women's Puja collection includes Saree, long kameez, salwar kameez sets, tunics and tops in Cobalt Blue, Violet, Orange, Black, Sky, Mustard Yellow, Off White, Red, Brown, Rust, Ink Blue, Pink, and Maroon colors. Cut & Sew & Frock Pattern, Empire West, Trail Cut, A-Line, Straight Cut Tunic, Belt Attachment, Lantern & Frill Sleeve, Flons Sleeve, Raffle Cuff & Hem, Quarter, Key-Hole Necklines are the key features of this collection.Le Reve has also created a high Puja collection for boys, girls and newborns.To buy online visit www.lerevecraze.com and www.facebook.com/lerevecrazeAnjan's Autumn puja festival's collectionAnjan's has come up with a new design for Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindus. Sixth to tenth, a five-day joy festival. To make this joyous festival more colorful, Anjan's has come up with a variety of outfits in a variety of designs and patterns. The event is surrounded by various designs of sarees, salwar kameez, Punjabi, ladies fatwa, kurta and tops. There are also different types of colorful clothes for the little ones. The fabric has been chosen with a new type of weaving design including cotton, linen cotton, georgette, silk. In addition to clothing, there are different types of jewelry and home textiles.Worship will be available at all branches of Anjan's. This year's events with aesthetic tastes and the latest trends will be available online (www.dhahald hahang.paras). Hot line: 017556.Lina's Thousand Things pujacollectionFestivals belong to everyone, and to add to the joy of the festival, Lina's Thousand Things has come up with a new collection in all stores. This collection includes all the new designs of kameez, tops, Kurtis, sarees for girls. Pakistani fabrics, unstitch boutiques, designer Kurtis, various catalogs of Indian clothing, and silk fabrics items are also available here. There are also boutiques, chiffon, and various catalog items in Pakistani fabrics; Such as Gul Ferdous, Karizma, Aga Noor, etc. These items for girls on the occasion of Puja will be available in the range of 2 thousand to 15 thousand Taka. Lina's Thousand Things also has special collections on the occasion of Puja, dividing the days from Shashthi to Doshomi.Even more exciting news is that Lina's Thousand Things has also come up with its own designer outfits to fulfill the customized needs and preferences of the customers. These collections will be available at their showroom, online and on their official Facebook page.Lina's Thousand Things Outlet Location: Shop-254, 2nd Floor, Police Plaza, Gulshan-1 & Shop-01, 6th Floor, Pink City Gulshan-2.To know more,visit: https://linasthousandthings.com/https://www.facebook.com/LinasThousandThings