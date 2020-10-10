Video
Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:04 AM
Virtual meeting of Bangladesh-India Business Council of WICCI held

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Women\'s Own Report

A virtual meeting of the Bangladesh-India Business Council of WICCI was held, chaired by its president Mantasha Ahmed on October 4 in a bid to introduce WICCI Bangladesh Council members and advisors.
It also highlights the role that WICCI can play in strengthening trade relations between India, Japan and Bangladesh.
The esteemed guests attending the meeting were Gowher Rizvi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on International Relations, Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Dhaka, Monowara Hakim Ali, Patron of Bangladesh-India Business Council, and Md. Safiqul Islam, Managing Director of SME Foundation. And the experienced panelists were Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder of SBK Tech Ventures, Sohana Rouf Chowdhury, Managing Director of Rangs Motors, Zara Jabeen Mahbub, CEO of Kazi IT, Nuzhat Yusuf Bari, Marketing Operations Director of Greenfield Jutex, and Azeeza Khan, Director of Summit Group.
Japan's Ambassador to Dhaka Ito Naoki stated that Japan and Bangladesh have always had great trade relations and there are definitely opportunities to explore more. He said that women entrepreneurs can play a big role in facilitating more growth and bilateral ties in business especially with the tourism and crafts sector.
Gowher Rizvi mentioned how women's empowerment is visible in every aspect of the country, including the presence of women. He stated that more women need to play decisive roles in major companies such as being on the board. He welcomed WICCI's initiatives and assured all kinds of cooperation.
Monowara Hakim Ali said Bangladesh's tourism industry and tourist attractions need to be highlighted to foreigners. She informed everyone about the various steps taken by the government and suggests WICCI can also play an important role in this.
MD. Shafiqul Islam stated the importance of online training for entrepreneurs so that they can participate in online marketplaces. Collaboration with countries like Japan and India would reap many benefits in these areas. He also emphasised the need to buy more local home grown products to support SMEs.
Sonia Bashir Kabir added that she would like to see more democratisation in technology especially when it comes to women so that they are more included in the field.
Sohana Rouf Chowdhury highlighted how Japan has had long standing ties with Bangladesh soon after its independence and she would like to see more collaborations with Japan in the automotive industry.
Zara Jabeen Mahbub discussed BPOs and the importance of bringing back global investments and also how she looked forward to being Japan's BPO providers in the near future.
Nuzhat Yusuf Bari emphasized the need for collaborations with Japan especially in the crafts sector and cottage industries, mostly in regards to training.
Azeeza Khan said it is important to have a post pandemic recovery plan especially in the areas of affordable energy and effective supply chains.
Council President Mantasha Ahmed delivered the closing remarks and Dr. Rumana Dowla, Vice President of WICCI Bangladesh concluded the meeting by thanking everyone.


