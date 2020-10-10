Online meeting held to mark ‘National Girl Child Day 2020’





State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nesa Indira MP was present as chief guest in the meeting. Parveen Akhtar, Director General (Grade-1), Department of Women's Affairs presided over the function. Nasima Akter Jolly, Editor, National Girl Child Advocacy Forum made the welcome speech.

Also present among others were Shahin Akter Dolly, Executive Director, Narimaitri and Co-President, National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, Dr. Abul Hossain, Project Director, Multisectoral Program for Prevention of Violence against Women, Department of Women's Affairs, Mohibuzzaman, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Farida Parveen, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Chemon Ara Tayyab, Chairman, National Women's Organization and former Member of Parliament.

Fazilatun Nesa Indira MP, said, if the beginning of the life of the girls is good then the family, society and country will be better. Inequality can be eliminated only through the development of girls. Not only this, it can also play an important role in alleviating poverty. The present government has adopted a long-term plan to protect women and children. A committee has been set up to prevent sexual harassment in educational institutions, and efforts are being made to change the curriculum to create a positive image of women and girls. Special emphasis has been placed on the National Action Plan for the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children, through the implementation of which we are committed to ending Violence against Women and Children by 2030.

Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has promised to reduce child marriage to zero by 2041 and the government is working towards that goal. To get rid of the current situation, children need to be given moral education. The family has an important responsibility here. If everyone cooperates together, the abuse of women and children will definitely stop one day. So let's all work together to prevent violence against women and children.

Nasima Akhter Jolly said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, it was not possible to organize a colorful rally this year with the participation of about 1500 children. But we are hopeful that one day the light will come.

The 'National Girl Child Advocacy Forum' is a powerful platform for coordination and exchange of experiences between like-minded governmental and non-governmental organizations and individuals working for positive change in the status and position of girls and women. Although Covid-19 halted our activities earlier this year, we worked to prevent child marriages during subsequent epidemics. We all know that the first children's policy was formulated in 1974 under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu. Following this, the National Girl Child Day was inaugurated in 2000 by the present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The United Nations later declared October 11, 2011 as Girl Child Day. This is a great achievement for Bangladesh. The National Girl Child Advocacy Forum has played a key role in this achievement. Despite the efforts of the government and the private sector, the condition of girls in our country is not good in most cases. In Bangladesh as in other countries, various forms of deprivation and discrimination against girls are on the rise. The need to change this situation is to change the conventional mindset.

Mohammad Mohibuzzaman said I would tell everyone not to get frustrated, not to worry but to be aware and help each other. We will be able to overcome this situation if all the law enforcers and those working at the field level work together.

Dr. Abul Hossain said, "Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to establish equality between men and women." Although there are different organizations here, everyone's goal and purpose is the same. We are embarrassed by the recent violence against women and children. If we cannot change the mental world of people, there will be no solution to these events. So everyone has to work together at the local level.

Shaheen Akhter Dolly said, in our society, girls are considered a burden. But the girls today have proved that they are not a burden, they can also contribute to the society if given the opportunity. The present government has enacted laws to protect the girl child. It is not possible for the government alone to do everything. Private initiatives need to be strengthened. It is possible to establish the rights of the girl child only through the joint efforts of all.

Chemon Ara Tayyab said girls are first neglected in the family right after birth. We have to make sure that girls get dignity in the family. Childhood is the foundation of being a perfect human being. So girls need to make sure they have a healthy, beautiful childhood.

Farida Parveen said that parents should give importance to the views of children and increase the participation of children in family decisions. As soon as they give their opinion, they will one day become convinced of their decision.

Parveen Akhtar said proper care and attention, a clean environment and joint protest could play a role in developing the potential of a girl child. Various projects under implementation under the present Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

























