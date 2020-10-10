

Career building opportunities for innovative youngsters

She took part in Banglalink ennovators, a competition for innovative youngsters, for the first time when she was a third-year student. At that time,little did she know that the competition would eventually pave the way for her to build a successful career at a large corporate organization likeBanglalink.

Her success did not come overnight though. In her first attemptat Banglalink ennovators, she made it to the semi-final. She also participated in the next season of the competition, and finished it as a member of the first runner-up team. Tasmia's performance at Banglalink ennovatorspaid her off by opening doors to the corporate world.

Banglalink has been organizing the competition since 2017 with a view to giving innovative university students an opportunity to showcase their abilities and grow as skilled professionals. The competition is divided into different sections including grooming, boot camp, workshop and other interactive sessions, which help the participants enhance their professional skills. After a rigorous selection process, the top three teams are announced, and all the members of these teams receive necessary facilities for building corporate careers.

As a member of the runner-up team, Tasmia got andirect entry to Banglalink's Advanced Internship Program (AIP). She joined the Assesment Center under Banglalink's Strategic Assistant Program after completing her internship, and finally secured her position as a Strategic Assistant at Banglalink.

Recalling herexperience of participating in Banglalink ennovetors, Tasmia said, "Banglalink ennovators was a turning point for me in terms of shaping my career. The experienced that I gained at the competition will alwaysbe helpful in my professional life. I learned many things about team building while working with my team members, who were previously unknown to me. Additionally, I had the first-hand experience of working with different departments whenI was in the Strategic Assistant Program. I think such experiences are extremely valuable for young professionals."

The fourth season of Banglalink ennovators is going to be held soon. Graduates and undergraduates from UGC approved universities can participate in the competition, regardless of their academic years. Interested students have to complete the registration process by visiting https://ennovators.banglalink.net. The registration window will be open till October 24.

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer, Banglalink said that they launched Banglalink ennovators with a view to facilitating youth empowerment through technology. She explained, "We believe that technology is the key to youth empowerment in today's digital world. This is the reason why we decided to launch Banglalink ennovators a few years back. Many talented youngsters got the chance to flourish their talents and acquire new skills at this competition. A few of them even started their careers at Banglalink after finishing the competition."

