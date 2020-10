Life is racing with time,

Keeping pace with

Meaningless repetition

Of every tomorrows.

Days come,

When we get tired

Of these repetition,

And of these races.





Death is beautiful.

Like the darkness

It has its perfection of silence.

In the suburban graveyard

Afternoons are calm

Nights are whispering

And thin air

Smells like kerosene.





It's funny

That we don't wait

For those silences.

It's funny

That those galloping silences

Wait







Mahmudul Hasan Hemal is a Banker by profession