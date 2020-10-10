Of Drizzles And Giggles





I look out the window, far away somewhere colder.

Drizzles slight, and the sky higher

A mystic blue bound within the horizon

dew within the grass, a hue within my heart

towards my end I would start.

You would appear

Floating within the empty space

Holding out your hands.

Within a few seconds

The rainbow would arise.

Climbing on to the rooftop,

The water gun spilling shots of water

Drenched with the rain,

No sign of pain.

However she had proclaimed

my life with a lie.

We had no care, brother.

For we had now.

It still does sting,

Now I step low

Yesterday burning in.

Late night remorse,

Us giggling and laughing

Only within my head.

Drizzle, drizzle. Mind numbing high.

A place we flew our kites

Became the place of your last flight.

















