Of Drizzles And Giggles
Hanging on tight to the sleeves of my sweater,
I look out the window, far away somewhere colder.
Drizzles slight, and the sky higher
A mystic blue bound within the horizon
dew within the grass, a hue within my heart
towards my end I would start.
You would appear
Floating within the empty space
Holding out your hands.
Within a few seconds
The rainbow would arise.
Climbing on to the rooftop,
The water gun spilling shots of water
Drenched with the rain,
No sign of pain.
However she had proclaimed
my life with a lie.
We had no care, brother.
For we had now.
It still does sting,
Now I step low
Yesterday burning in.
Late night remorse,
Us giggling and laughing
Only within my head.
Drizzle, drizzle. Mind numbing high.
A place we flew our kites
Became the place of your last flight.